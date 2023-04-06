A 48-year-old man who has been convicted of manslaughter was arrested at a business Wednesday after he allegedly destroyed thousands of dollars' worth of property for seemingly no reason, according to a police report.
At about 11:20 a.m., police were dispatched to a check cashing business in the 700 block of Fort Worth Drive. The caller, an employee, said a man was destroying the lobby and being aggressive.
When police arrived, there were tables, chairs and office supplies strewn about the lobby. Police spoke with the 48-year-old man. He never gave an explanation of why he had destroyed the property, according to the report. He said he just wanted to get his money.
The report states police noticed his speech was delayed when they asked him a question. But there was not enough cause to suggest he was intoxicated. When asked, the man alleged he hadn’t taken any substances that might’ve influenced his behavior.
Police interviewed the employee, who said it was taking a few minutes for the man’s check to process. But within five minutes, the employee said, the man started yelling and destroying stuff.
The man allegedly flipped a desk with a computer on it and threw it into a corner. Among the items he allegedly destroyed were an ATM worth $1,000, a computer screen worth $500 and a laptop that belonged to an employee worth $900. He also allegedly destroyed a candy machine and other unspecified office supplies.
The business has not finished taking inventory of all the destroyed property and its value yet, but the manager estimated it would be at least $25,000.
Police placed the man under arrest on suspicion of criminal mischief and transported him to the city jail for booking. As they were conducting a search and inventory of his belongings, police allegedly found a clear plastic bag containing a white powder they believed to be cocaine, the report states.
Along with criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000, the man was charged with possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram.
Court records indicate the man has several felony convictions in Denton County, including a conviction for manslaughter from 2001.
Other reports
2000 block of Stonegate Drive — Police are investigating a fraud case after an 83-year-old woman reported Wednesday she sent $9,000 to scammers, according to a police report.
At about 12:44 p.m., police took a fraud report over the phone. The caller said she was scammed.
The woman said she received a call in late March from someone who claimed her bank account had been compromised. They told her they could get back $1,000 for her.
She sent them her banking information. They told her they accidentally sent $10,000 to her and would need her to send $9,000 in bitcoin back.
The woman said she closed the account she thought was compromised, converted $9,000 to bitcoin and sent it to them.
When the woman noticed it appeared that her computer was being remotely controlled, she told her brother. He informed her she had been scammed.
500 block of Withers Street — Police are investigating a burglary after a woman reported Wednesday someone stole sneakers that were worth a few hundred dollars, according to a police report.
At about 8:57 p.m., police took a burglary report over the phone. The caller said her shoes were stolen from her porch.
The caller said she was washing some shoes and put them on her screened-in porch to dry. The report states the screen door was unlocked.
Though she didn’t see anyone, the caller said she heard the screen door slam. She went outside to find three pairs of shoes were missing: an $80 pair of Reebok shoes, a $100 pair of Nike shoes and a $250 pair of Nikes.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 424 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.