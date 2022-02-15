Upon being fired, the ex-employee at a shop on West University Drive proceeded to loot electronics and Pokemon cards, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department responded to a theft around 9:38 p.m. in the 600 block of West University Drive. Staff called 911 after an ex-employee, who was fired around that time, caused a commotion and took merchandise from the store.
The store isn’t named in the report, but the merchandise the ex-employee took includes an Apple Watch, Apple AirPods, Beats headphones, Pokemon cards and cash.
In total, the merchandise cost more than $1,800. An investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
600 block of East Hickory Street — A woman reported a man she met on a dating app assaulted her Monday, according to a police report.
Police took the report around 5:36 p.m. after the woman called 911. She told police the man exposed himself to her and then tried to strangle her when she said she didn’t want to be physically intimate with him.
An investigation is ongoing.
2100 block of Woodbrook Street — An air compressor and multiple electronic tools were taken from a man’s shop near his home, according to a police report.
The owner told police on Monday the burglary would’ve happened between Saturday and Sunday. The tools cost him thousands of dollars.
The report says it’s possible a neighbor’s security camera may have caught the burglary, but officers haven’t checked yet. An investigation is ongoing.
700 block of Fort Worth Drive — A 49-year-old man who allegedly had multiple syringes and small bags of methamphetamine was first stopped Monday morning because his car registration expired, according to a police report.
Police first spotted him in a car at Valero, seated inside of it with multiple people. The report says officers noted the occupants wouldn’t make eye contact with them and exited the vehicle quickly.
After stopping the driver for the expired registration, police saw a syringe in plain view on the floorboard, according to the report. The driver alleged it was clean — meaning it wasn’t filled with any narcotics — and police searched his car.
Officers found multiple syringes, multiple bags containing a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine and multiple pipes. He was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 2 less than one gram.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 361 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, 46 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.