A 45-year-old man who allegedly drove drunk early Wednesday told the Denton Police Department another driver pointed a gun at him at the intersection of South Loop 288 and East McKinney Street, according to a police report.
Around 12:24 a.m., police were on their way to another call when they saw two drivers at South Loop 288’s intersection with Shady Oaks Drive that appeared to be chasing each other, switching from lane to lane rapidly.
The report says they were only able to speak with one of the drivers, who they determined was intoxicated. He allegedly admitted to drinking but changed his answer multiple times regarding how many beers he drank.
Police obtained a warrant for a blood specimen. The driver was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. He had previously been convicted of the offense.
Officers also took a report from him alleging the other driver pointed a gun at him. He told police the other person began driving alongside him and when he looked over, that driver pointed a gun at him.
According to the report, the arrested man then began to follow the other driver. Police weren’t able to stop the other driver and the DWI suspect told police he wants to press charges if the other driver can be identified.
He identified the other vehicle as just a sedan.
Other reports
900 block of Fort Worth Drive — Police spoke with a woman who said she believes the driver who hit her early Wednesday did so intentionally, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched around 1:14 a.m. to a hit and run call. The driver they met told police another driver in an SUV struck her from behind as she was driving north on Fort Worth Drive.
The report says she knows the other driver and believes the crash was intentional. She wasn’t injured and the incident is under investigation.
100 block of Precision Drive — An unknown person is threatening to release a woman’s personal information unless she sends them intimate photos of herself, according to a police report.
The woman reported Wednesday that someone hacked her social media accounts and threatened her using one of her accounts. She didn’t give police a time frame for the hack or the threats.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 422 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, 30 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.
