Police are investigating a box found Wednesday night that could have contained human remains, according to a police report.
At about 7:29 p.m. police responded to a call from a resident at the 1200 block of East Hickory Street. The caller said they found a box with a label that read “Human remains. Handle with extreme care,” according to the report.
Upon opening the box, police did not find human remains inside the box but rather an empty bag, the report states. Though it is possible the box once contained human remains, according to the report.
Police filed the report as illegal dumping and are investigating the incident.
Other reports
100 block of Avenue A — Police had to carry a 26-year-old man to their patrol vehicle after he was arrested on a charge of public intoxication Wednesday, according to a police report.
At about 2:13 a.m. police observed a man allegedly exit a bar and stagger as he walked, falling into the wall of a building. Police watched the man open the driver’s side door of a vehicle, according to the report.
Police approached the man and noted signs of intoxication, according to the report, such as the smell of alcohol on his breath, slurred speech and red, watery eyes. The man allegedly confirmed he had been drinking and intended to drive the vehicle, according to the report.
He allegedly admitted that it would have been unsafe for him to drive the vehicle and it could put himself or others in danger, the report states.
The man was arrested on the charge of public intoxication. While escorting him to the patrol vehicle, officers had to carry the man to the vehicle so he did not fall over, according to the report. Once inside the back of the patrol vehicle, he fell asleep within minutes on route to the jail, the report states.
2100 block of West University Drive — A 17-year-old male was arrested on a possession charge after police stopped him for allegedly driving erratically, according to a police report.
At about 2:56 p.m. Wednesday, police observed a vehicle swerving around cars, not using turn signals and the driver not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.
Police turned on their overhead lights to perform a traffic stop and saw the driver immediately roll up the windows and reach down the side of the driver’s seat while driving, according to the report.
When police approached, they informed the driver he was stopped for not wearing a seatbelt. Police observed the vehicle allegedly smelled like marijuana masked with cologne, according to the report.
The man appeared nervous and was shaking, according to the report. Police allegedly had to ask him several times to keep his hands in sight. Police conducted a probable cause search and found a box of THC vape oil, a vape that contained one-fourth gram of THC oil and a weighted scale with marijuana residue, according to the report.
Police arrested the man on the charge of possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2 greater than a gram and less than four grams.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 402 service and officer-initiated calls and made 15 arrests.