Denton police vehicle
An intoxicated 25-year-old man walked into a pizza restaurant Wednesday and slept on the floor, according to a police report.

At about 4:01 p.m., police were dispatched to a criminal trespass call in the 100 block of East University Drive. The caller said a man walked into the business, took his shoes off and lay down on the floor. They said he appeared to be drunk.

