An intoxicated 25-year-old man walked into a pizza restaurant Wednesday and slept on the floor, according to a police report.
At about 4:01 p.m., police were dispatched to a criminal trespass call in the 100 block of East University Drive. The caller said a man walked into the business, took his shoes off and lay down on the floor. They said he appeared to be drunk.
When police arrived, the report states they found the man seemingly asleep. Police announced themselves, and the man woke up. Police reported observing vomit on his face and clothes.
The man allegedly admitted he was very intoxicated, and the report states police could smell the odor of alcohol emitting from him.
He said he drove to the pizza restaurant, but due to either his inability or refusal to answer questions, police were unable to determine if that was true, according to the report.
The man was arrested and charged with alcohol public intoxication.
Other reports
2500 block of Stockbridge Road — Police found a residence and vehicle were damaged after multiple people reported hearing gunshots Wednesday, according to a police report.
At about 12:30 p.m., police were dispatched to a shots heard call. Multiple people reported hearing multiple gunshots nearby and described a vehicle being involved.
Police searched the area and spoke with witnesses. A suspected vehicle was not located at the scene. The report does not state whether physical evidence was located. But police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said it was likely there was since crime scene investigators arrived to assist.
While there were no reported injuries, a window to a residence and a window to a vehicle were damaged due to bullet impact, according to the report.
Police are still investigating the incident.
3300 block of Interstate 35 — Nineteen storage units at Public Storage were burglarized sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning despite the business repairing its gate to the property, according to a police report.
At about 12:44 p.m., police were dispatched to the storage center regarding a burglary. The business said 19 storage units had been burglarized sometime between 8 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. on Wednesday.
The gate to the property had previously been broken, but the report states it had been repaired and was secure at the time the units were burglarized.
The report does not state if anything was taken or if the business had reached out to those renting the units yet. Police are still investigating the incident.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 412 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
