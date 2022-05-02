Police found several firearms in the vehicle of a 32-year-old man who was passed out at a gas pump Sunday morning, according to a police report.
At about 9:17 a.m., police responded to a call regarding an unconscious person at the pumps of a gas station in the 3700 block of South Interstate 35E.
The reporting party told police the man had gotten out of the vehicle and walked in and out of the store. They told police the man said he had drunk a lot, according to the report.
When police arrived and questioned the man, he said he just dozed off by the gas pumps. Police conducted field sobriety tests and arrested the man, believing he had been driving while intoxicated, according to the report.
Police conducted an inventory of the man’s car and saw a bottle of pills identified as hydrocodone, according to the report. The man also had a small handgun in the center console and several other firearms in the trunk, the report states.
The man initially consented to a blood draw but later refused at the hospital. Police obtained a warrant from a judge for the blood draw.
After the blood draw, the man was booked into the city jail on charges of driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 3, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Other reports
700 block of Fort Worth Drive — A 31-year-old man was arrested when police observed him allegedly screaming at a car and smashing a lighter into the windshield, according to a police report.
At about 3:17 p.m., police were in the 700 block of Fort Worth Drive when they saw a vehicle backing away from a man standing near it. After observing the man hit the windshield with a lighter, according to the report, police activated their emergency lights and made contact with those involved.
Inside the vehicle were a woman and her daughter. The woman alleged the man — whom she’d never met — approached the vehicle and started screaming at them.
She said the man hit her car door, causing damage to the paint, according to the report. Though he allegedly hit other areas of the car, they did not appear damaged, the report states.
The woman estimated the damage to the car was $600 and told police she wanted to press charges. Police arrested and charged the man with criminal mischief between $100 and $750.
The man told police he attacked the car because he believed the woman was upset with him, according to the report.
600 block of East Hickory Street — A 17-year-old student turned herself in Sunday several months after she allegedly started a physical fight with another student, according to a police report.
At about 6:37 a.m., police served a warrant for assault causes bodily injury to a student who turned herself in for an incident from last year.
On Dec. 8, officers responded to a report regarding a fight between two female students at Denton High School.
In reviewing security footage, officers saw a female student walk away from another student and move around the 17-year-old. As she walked by, the 17-year-old began punching her in the back and side of the head multiple times, according to the report.
Police put out a warrant for the 17-year-old’s arrest after the victim’s mother said she wanted to press charges.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 318 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.