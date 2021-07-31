An alleged drunken driver hit two police cars — one from Denton, one from UNT police — as they blocked traffic following an accident Friday morning, telling officers afterward that he wanted to see what was going on and that he was looking at his phone during the crash, according to a Denton police report.
The accident occurred at about 2:39 a.m. on South Carroll Boulevard, as the marked police cars were blocking traffic in the aftermath of a previous accident. In that accident, the report states, a car had been T-boned and was not drivable, so officers were waiting for a tow truck to arrive. As officers waited away from the cars, which had their emergency lights activated, another vehicle crashed into them, sideswiping the University of North Texas Police Department car and rear ending the Denton Police Department vehicle.
Officers spoke with the driver, the sole occupant the vehicle, and the 29-year-old man allegedly told them he had just dropped off some friends after a night at Fry Street, during which he consumed one shot of alcohol. The report states he told officers he ran into the police cars while trying to see what was going on, later telling them he was looking at his phone.
Officers conducted sobriety tests and determined the man was intoxicated, although he told them he felt he could drive. The man was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
The report does not specify the severity of the damage to the police cars, though it states the Denton police vehicle was suffered “fairly significant” damage but was still drivable.
Other reports
1500 block of Nottingham Drive — A 16-year-old boy was arrested Friday night after he allegedly went up to a group of adults at a pool, asked them for alcohol and threatened them with a pellet gun when they refused, according to a police report.
Officers arrived at the pool at about 8:24 p.m., finding the boy and detaining him. They noted that he was leaving a restroom when they found him, the report states, and searched it, finding a pellet gun thrown in the trash and wadded up in paper towels.
Police spoke to a man who was in the group, who told them they were approached by the boy when he asked them for alcohol. They refused, he said, and the boy walked away before returning and telling them he had a gun, which people in the group saw him place in his waistband. Officers reviewed surveillance footage confirming the man’s account, and arrested the boy on a charge of disorderly conduct, displaying a firearm or deadly weapon in a public place.
Officers later learned the boy had given them a false first and last name, and he was additionally charged with failure to identify. He was released to the Denton County Juvenile Detention Center.
1300 block of Dallas Drive — A 33-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were arrested Friday morning after they were allegedly found naked by police in an apartment complex swimming pool, according to a police report.
A caller reported at about 12:50 a.m. that the man and woman were having intercourse against a vehicle in front of the complex, the report states. Officers arrived and initially could not find the pair, though they were informed by the caller they had gone to the apartment pool. Police checked the pool and found the two naked, the report states, smelling a strong odor of alcohol coming from them.
The man allegedly told officers he and the woman were just hanging out and denied drinking, though he eventually admitted he had five beers, which the woman also allegedly admitted to. He also allegedly told officers he was staying at the apartment complex, though they determined he was not.
Police conducted sobriety tests, determining both the man and woman were intoxicated, and arrested them on charges of alcohol public intoxication. The man was additionally charged with failure to identify after police learned he had given them a relative’s name instead of his own.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 449 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 47 people into the Denton County Jail.