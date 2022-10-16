Blotter
DRC

A 26-year-old driver attempted to park his vehicle at Lucky Lou's bar but instead struck another vehicle, which led to his arrest, according to a Denton police report.

At about 12:26 a.m. Saturday, officers were patrolling in the 100 block of Avenue A when they observed a vehicle trying to park behind the bar parking lot and striking an unoccupied vehicle.

