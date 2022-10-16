A 26-year-old driver attempted to park his vehicle at Lucky Lou's bar but instead struck another vehicle, which led to his arrest, according to a Denton police report.
At about 12:26 a.m. Saturday, officers were patrolling in the 100 block of Avenue A when they observed a vehicle trying to park behind the bar parking lot and striking an unoccupied vehicle.
Officers noticed that once the 26-year-old man struck the other vehicle, he did not stop and continued moving forward, causing more damage to the vehicle, according to the report.
The man began to reverse until officers spoke with him. They could immediately smell a strong odor of consumed alcoholic beverages emitting from his breath, the report states.
Officers told the man to shut off the vehicle and get out. While standing outside of the vehicle, he was swaying, police reported.
The man said he had consumed only two alcoholic beverages and admitted he was at least in some capacity intoxicated, according to the police report.
Officers conducted a standard field sobriety test, and the man later retracted his statement about only having two drinks.
According to the report, the man said he could not remember how many beverages he had consumed but said he had been steadily drinking for two hours.
He consented to a blood draw.
The man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. According to the report, officers were able to locate the owner of the damaged vehicle to discuss what actions to take.
Other reports
2800 block of West University Drive — A 32-year-old man allegedly took tags off the clothes in a Walmart bathroom, put them on and trashed his old clothes, according to a police report.
At about 10:25 a.m. Saturday, officers were in the parking lot in the area when they were dispatched for a shoplifting call at Walmart. The caller said they were following a shoplifter who had stolen merchandise.
Officers observed that a man stopped at a bank nearby and lying next to the air conditioning units. The man matched the description, so officers spoke with him.
The man told police he realized he didn't have his wallet about halfway through scanning his items. He claimed he was going to come back and pay for the items.
According to the report, asset protection employees told officers that the man had grabbed clothes from the store racks and then went into the bathroom. He had taken tags off the clothes in the bathroom to put them on and left his old clothes in the trash, the report states.
The man then looked around and saw a self-checkout employee talking to somebody. He walked away from the register with a basket containing other merchandise and with the unpaid clothes.
The man walked past all points of sale, and asset protection staff tried to stop him. The man gave the basket to the employee, but left with the clothes, according to the report.
The items he attempted to steal totaled about $600, the report states. Walmart opted to press charges, and the man was arrested on a theft charge.
However, officers checked the man’s history and found he had previous theft convictions that required an enhanced charge.
According to the report, the man was charged with theft of property with two or more previous convictions.
1700 block of Malone Street — A 27-year-old man drove the wrong way on a road, leading to his arrest on a DWI charge, according to a police report.
At about 4:20 a.m. Saturday, police were driving on Malone Street for an unrelated call for service and observed vehicle headlights approaching and driving the wrong way.
Those officers alerted other officers, who then conducted a traffic stop. Police reported they could smell the strong odor of alcohol and that the man had red eyes. Officers saw him drop an item between the seat and the center console of his vehicle, according to the report.
The man told officers multiple times that he wanted to get something to eat, and police told him multiple times he could not leave because he was being detained.
Officers observed a shot-sized bottle of Fireball whiskey on the floorboard, which they believed was possibly the item he had dropped earlier.
The man admitted he had consumed two or three servings of rum and had left a party, according to the report. Officers conducted a standard field sobriety test and got a warrant for a blood draw.
The man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 303 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.