An intoxicated 20-year-old woman was arrested after she screamed at the witnesses of an alleged assault that she was not directly involved in, according to a Denton Police Department report.
At about 1:26 a.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 3400 block of Joyce Lane. Police spoke with a man who said another man had assaulted him.
He said he was talking to a woman when another man struck him in the back of the head. Police did not observe any signs of injury, according to the report, and the man declined transport to a hospital.
As police were speaking to the man, they heard someone screaming. A woman was running through the parking lot screaming, but when she saw officers, she ran toward them crying hysterically.
The report states she spoke briefly with the man who was allegedly assaulted, and then she walked away.
Police went to interview other witnesses of the alleged assault. Several witnesses said the man had walked toward a woman — who was not the screaming, crying woman — in an aggressive manner. The witnesses said they intervened by grabbing the man. The man accused of assault denied hitting the man.
While police were still investigating the assault allegations, the screaming woman returned and started yelling expletives at the witnesses, according to the report.
Police removed her from the area, but she continued to yell at the witnesses, the report states. She allegedly had a strong odor of alcohol on her.
When police told her she was being detained, the report states she escalated her voice and continued yelling expletives at others.
Police believe she was intoxicated and posed a danger to herself by taunting and inciting the witnesses, according to the report. Police also learned she is 20 years old.
She was arrested and charged with public intoxication under 21 and alcohol consumption by a minor. She was transported to the city jail without incident.
Police did not make an arrest regarding the assault accusations.
Other reports
1000 block of East Oak Street — A 36-year-old man charged with assault said it wasn’t possible he hit his ex-girlfriend when he got upset that she was recording him, according to a police report.
At about 8:48 p.m., police were dispatched for a domestic disturbance. The caller said her boyfriend hit her and was still in the home.
When police arrived, the woman said they were broken up but still living together. She said they were in a verbal argument, and she tried to close the door as he continued to argue with her from another room.
She said her ex told her to get out, but she refused. She was holding her phone to record him, according to the report.
He allegedly hit her phone out of her hand and hit her in the chest with his hand. She said the phone also hit her in the chest, and the impact of her phone and his hand caused her pain.
Police did not observe any physical injuries on her at the time. She said she would keep an eye out for any visible injuries that presented later.
The ex-boyfriend said he felt agitated when she started recording him. He allegedly admitted he hit her phone out of her hand. But he said he did not cause physical injury to her and that it wasn’t possible he might have hit her while hitting the phone.
Police reviewed the footage from her phone and found it was consistent with her description of the incident, according to the report.
The man was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. He was transported to the city jail without incident.
700 block of Fort Worth Drive — A man who had injuries consistent with assault refused medical attention and told officers he had just fallen, according to a police report.
At about 2:48 p.m., an employee at a motel flagged down police. The person said they saw an injured man in one of the rooms.
Police went to the room and found a man with blood on his head. When they asked him what happened, he said he had fallen. They tried to ask the man more questions, but the report states all he would say was that he fell on the floor.
The man did not have injuries consistent with falling, according to the report. Police noted in the report he had severe bruising on his arms and scratches on his face, and he could not open his eyes.
Police requested medics. But the man refused medical treatment or transport to a hospital, according to the report.
Police took a report as an aggravated assault. They plan to speak with the man again to further investigate, police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 381 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.