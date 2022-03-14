A 911 caller wants to press charges if police can identify a driver who cut him off and shouted profanities at him Sunday, according to a police report.
The caller reported the incident to the Denton Police Department around 8:30 p.m. The disorderly conduct at South Woodrow Lane and Shady Oaks Drive stemmed from an incident that happened farther south.
The caller told police he was turning right onto Teasley Lane from Dallas Drive when another driver, turning left from Dallas Drive onto Teasley, cut him off. According to the report, the caller claimed he had the green light and right of way to turn first.
He reported to police that he followed the other driver and they stopped at the intersection of Shady Oaks and Woodrow. The other man rolled down his window and started to shout at the caller, who shouted back that he had the right of way earlier.
The report says the other driver got out of his vehicle and walked up to the caller. The caller alleged the other man tried getting into his car through the window and attempted to open a door.
He told police he believes the other man would’ve assaulted him if he had gotten into the vehicle. The other driver left after seeing the caller dialing 911. An investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
2600 block of West University Drive — No one was arrested in relation to an assault after a 911 caller alleged his friend “choked him out” because he didn’t know how to take a screenshot on his phone, according to a police report.
One of the friends called police when he woke up from being assaulted, according to the report. He told police he was with his friend and he couldn’t figure out how to screenshot something on his own phone.
He alleged he and his friend snatched the phone out of each other’s hands. The report says he walked away and his friend then wrapped an arm around his neck, causing him to black out.
Police spoke with the friend, who said they got into an argument and punched each other. He told police they were cool when the fight ended.
Both men were heading to different places after the incident and police didn’t think there was threat of further violence. No arrests were made.
1500 block of South Loop 288 — A 58-year-old woman is accused of swapping Walmart merchandise price tags for cheaper tags and skip-scanning items late Sunday.
Walmart staff called police around 11:34 p.m., and they responded after midnight. Employees told police the suspect was cooperating and she had stolen a total of $205.57 in merchandise before taxes.
She allegedly did so by putting merchandise into her backpack, changing price tags on items for something cheaper and then skip-scanning things at the checkout. The report says she then told police she wished she hadn’t done that.
She was charged with theft of property between $100 and $750 and fraudulent removal or concealment of writing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 252 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, 26 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.