A 45-year-old driver may have suffered a medical episode Friday evening before crashing into a tractor-trailer, according to a police report.
First responders were dispatched around 6:27 p.m. to a major crash in the 4200 block of Edwards Road. A Denton police spokesperson said the driver had to be extricated from their vehicle, where they were trapped and unresponsive.
A preliminary investigation shows the driver may have had a medical episode before crashing at a high speed. Paramedics took him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Several tractor-trailers were parked in the area. The crash is still under investigation.
Other reports
600 block of East Hickory Street — A therapist reported a client made an outcry of sexual assault from several years ago, according to a report.
The client was a child at the time of the assault and alleged they were assaulted by an educator. It’s unclear how old the victim was. An investigation is ongoing.
1900 block of Brinker Road — A man said his $800 bicycle was stolen from a wooded area Saturday evening, according to a police report.
He told police the theft happened sometime that evening before they were dispatched around 7:55 p.m. The caller said his red and white Trek 3700 mountain bike was stolen from the wooded area just west of BioLife Plasma Services.
3500 block of East McKinney Street — A 33-year-old man accused of assault allegedly attempted to strangle his wife and threw her to the ground Saturday, according to a police report.
Police responded to an incident involving the couple before the 5:38 p.m. call and advised them to separate. The woman later called to report another disturbance.
She alleged he grabbed her by the neck forcefully, threw her to the ground and threatened to kill her. The report says a witness corroborated her story.
According to the report, the suspect at first denied anything physical happened in the earlier disturbance. Later, he allegedly admitted to police that he pushed her and wasn’t sure what happened after he pushed her. He was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member, impeding breath or circulation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 289 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.
