A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving 107 mph while en route to an Oklahoma casino located in the opposite direction, according to a Denton police report.

At about 1:27 a.m. Friday, officers were in the 4000 block of Southbound Interstate 35 East when they registered a vehicle allegedly going 107 mph on the radar.

