Police found a handgun in the back seat of a car where a child passenger was sitting during a probable cause search Thursday, according to a police report.
At about 2:04 p.m., police observed two women open the doors of an SUV parked at a QuikTrip gas station in the 300 block of West Eagle Drive. The report states that police could smell marijuana when the women opened the doors.
Police approached the driver, identified her by her driver’s license and asked the occupants to exit the vehicle. The driver was reluctant to exit, according to the report. Police conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and found marijuana.
There was also a black drawstring bag in the vehicle’s rear seat where a child was sitting. The report states that inside the bag was a gun box that contained a .22-caliber handgun. The report does not mention whether the box was locked, police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said.
The driver allegedly admitted she had just purchased the marijuana and the handgun was hers. Police checked Texas Department of Public Safety records and did not find any record of her having a license-to-carry permit, according to the report.
She was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Beckwith said the report does not mention the custody status of the child, but it is standard protocol for police to make a report to Child Protective Services in such incidents.
Other reports
1500 block of East McKinney Street — A shirtless 47-year-old man who claimed to own a 7-Eleven gas station destroyed thousands of dollars worth of the store’s food and equipment Thursday, according to a police report.
At about 7:20 p.m., police were dispatched to the gas station after multiple 911 calls about a disturbance.
An officer driving nearby was the first on the scene. The report states he found a shirtless man, who appeared to be the only person in the store, damaging merchandise.
The officer detained the man and asked him what happened. He responded with “I own the g------ store,” according to a police report.
More police officers arrived and began interviewing witnesses. One witness said they watched the man enter the store, use a trash can to block the entrance and start kicking and pushing over things in the store.
Most of the damage was to consumable products that were no longer fit for consumption as a result. A microwave and hot food dispenser, both worth thousands of dollars, were damaged after he allegedly pushed them off a counter.
The store’s manager arrived and told police the man previously trespassed on the property. The report states the manager wanted to press charges for both the criminal trespass and the damage — estimated at $10,000.
The man was arrested and charged with criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000 and criminal trespassing.
800 block of West University Drive — A 74-year-old woman drinking in her parked car outside Planet Fitness on Thursday had two empty wine bottles with her, according to a police report.
At about 8:21 a.m., police responded to a call about a woman drinking in her car in a parking lot. The caller said she was actively consuming an alcoholic beverage.
Police arrived to find the car parked outside the gym with a woman slumped over in the driver’s seat and the car door open, according to the report. The vehicle was not running and the keys were not inside, the report states.
Police spoke with the woman, who allegedly smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage. She said an unknown man had the keys to the car.
There were two different-sized empty wine bottles inside the vehicle, according to the report.
The report states that police asked the woman where she lived and if anyone could come to give her a ride home. She said she had an apartment nearby. However, the report states she was unable to tell police where she lived.
She was arrested and charged with alcohol public intoxication.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 361 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.