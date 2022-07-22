Blotter
DRC

Police found a handgun in the back seat of a car where a child passenger was sitting during a probable cause search Thursday, according to a police report.

At about 2:04 p.m., police observed two women open the doors of an SUV parked at a QuikTrip gas station in the 300 block of West Eagle Drive. The report states that police could smell marijuana when the women opened the doors.

