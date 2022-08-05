During a traffic stop Thursday for her allegedly erratic driving, a woman told an officer he was drunk and sped away through a red light, almost causing an accident, according to a police report.
At about 10:31 p.m., an officer was patrolling near East Sherman Drive when he noticed a Mazda make an “erratic” U-turn going one direction on the road, according to the report. The driver allegedly made a second erratic U-turn, then heavily accelerated in the opposite direction.
The officer drove behind the vehicle and noted it was traveling 20 mph over the posted speed limit, according to the report. He initiated a traffic stop, and the vehicle allegedly failed to yield to emergency lights for about 20 seconds before slowing down and coming to a stop at the intersection of East Sherman and East Windsor Drive.
The officer approached the female driver. The report states she only identified herself by a first name and did not produce any sort of identification.
The driver said she had a mental illness that was the cause of her erratic driving. She also said her emotions were heightened because she was just in an argument.
The officer said they were concerned with her ability to drive. The woman pointed at the officer and said, “You’re the one who’s drunk.” Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said the officer was not intoxicated in any way, shape or form.
The driver then told the officer to have a nice day before shifting her vehicle into drive, making another U-turn that caused her tires to squeal, according to the report. She then accelerated rapidly through the red light at the same intersection, nearly colliding with another vehicle, the report states.
The officer did not pursue the vehicle “based on the totality of the circumstances.” Beckwith said the officer likely determined the area was too high-traffic to pursue or pursuing the driver could be a danger to the public.
Police have since identified the driver and are investigating her for evading arrest detention with a vehicle.
Other reports
1100 block of East McKinney Street — Police and medics attended to a man with blood “oozing” from his shoulder after an acquaintance bit him Thursday for unknown reasons, according to a police report.
At about 3:23 p.m., police were dispatched to an assault call. They found a man with obvious injuries to his left ear and left upper shoulder. The areas were covered in blood, and there was a partial puncture wound on the top of his ear along with blood “oozing” from the wound on his shoulder, according to the report.
The Fire Department was dispatched to assess the man’s injuries. He said he felt a lot of pain and wanted to pursue charges against the acquaintance who bit him.
The report states the two got into a verbal argument over some property when the other person came up behind him and bit him on the shoulder and ear. He said he didn’t know why the person bit him.
Fire personnel advised he be transported to the hospital. But the report states he refused and said he would go later.
Police have identified the suspected biter and are still investigating.
1600 block of Scripture Street — A woman who was angry with how long it took to get her food at a restaurant Thursday yelled racial slurs, according to a police report.
At about 6:57 p.m., police were dispatched regarding a disturbance at Mr. Chopsticks. A customer was upset about a refund, according to the report.
The report states the customer was highly agitated and spitting as she yelled at employees. She said she waited over an hour for her food and was refused a refund. She also said an employee got in her face, so she threatened to beat them up.
The employees reported the wait was about 35 to 40 minutes and corroborated that the customer threatened to beat up one of them.
The customer was provided with a refund and issued a criminal trespass notice, according to the report. The report states she remained agitated throughout the interaction, was generally confrontational and yelled racial insults.
Police are reviewing camera footage to see if any charges can be filed against the customer.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 391 service and officer-initiated calls and made three arrests.
