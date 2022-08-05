Blotter
DRC

During a traffic stop Thursday for her allegedly erratic driving, a woman told an officer he was drunk and sped away through a red light, almost causing an accident, according to a police report.

At about 10:31 p.m., an officer was patrolling near East Sherman Drive when he noticed a Mazda make an “erratic” U-turn going one direction on the road, according to the report. The driver allegedly made a second erratic U-turn, then heavily accelerated in the opposite direction.

