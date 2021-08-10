A 70-year-old woman died Monday evening after she crashed her car into a brick retaining wall in a south Denton neighborhood, authorities said.
The Denton Police Department responded to the crash around 8:15 p.m. after a caller said someone had driven into the brick wall at the intersection of Roxbury Street and Vineland Avenue.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Carla Ann Takach of Denton. A preliminary investigation shows she was driving south on Roxbury before she crashed into the wall at the curve where Roxbury becomes Vineland.
Denton Police Department spokesperson Amy Cunningham said Takach was the only person in the car at the time of the crash. Cunningham said first responders found Takach dead at the scene, and the crash investigation is ongoing.
According to the crash report, police found Takach’s car resting on top of the brick retaining wall at this street corner.
Cunningham said police are looking into whether Takach suffered a medical episode before the crash, but added the report didn’t indicate why police are looking into her medical history as a factor.
Takach is the 16th fatal crash victim in Denton this year.
Other reports
1800 block of North Ruddell Street — Police are still investigating an assault and handgun theft after a 911 caller reported the incident early Monday, according to a police report.
The caller said an acquaintance was at his apartment Sunday and began picking on him and punched him several times. The report says the caller and his roommates at the 19Twenty Apartments asked the acquaintance to leave several times. The caller reported they later noticed a handgun was missing from the home.
Police spoke with the acquaintance, who said he knew nothing about a missing handgun and claimed there wasn’t any altercation at the apartment. A report was taken.
3600 block of East McKinney Street — Officers on Monday passed on an animal cruelty report to Denton Animal Services after two people denied a 911 caller’s claim that they were kicking a dog, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched to a report of animal cruelty outside the Health and Human Services Commission office. A caller said they saw a man and woman kicking a dog, but the two denied it when police approached them. The caller later said they didn’t actually see the pair kicking the dog, but instead saw a Facebook post about it and passed on the duo’s description and current location to police.
The report didn’t outright identify either of the individuals as the dog’s owner. Cunningham said the report didn’t provide a timeline of when the incident happened or when someone made a Facebook post about it. A report was taken.
600 block of East University Drive — Two men were arrested on drug-related charges early Monday after police stopped them for driving the wrong way on Elm Street, according to a police report.
Police stopped the driver, and while at the passenger window, they reported smelling an odor of marijuana coming from inside. The report says the officers then saw marijuana inside the car, so they conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle.
The 25-year-old driver, who also owned the car, allegedly had 0.6 grams of methamphetamine in the glove box of the car. The 25-year-old passenger is accused of having 1.6 grams of meth and 0.5 grams of marijuana in a lock box in front of his seat. According to the report, there was also a loaded firearm and loaded magazine in a backpack.
The driver was charged with possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than a gram. The passenger was charged with possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 between 1 and 4 grams as well as unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 415 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, 28 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.