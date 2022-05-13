A banana peel helped police determine a 33-year-old man was in possession of a methamphetamine pipe Thursday, according to a police report.
At about 3:12 a.m., police were patrolling Quakertown Park in the 800 block of Oakland Street when they saw a man and woman sitting on a bench near a tree, the report states.
As police approached, the man got up from the bench and walked over by the tree, according to the report. He was allegedly seen bending over and dumping something from his pocket.
The man said the two were just hanging out and unaware of the park’s hours of operation. The park is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Police walked over to where they had seen the man bending over, and they found a methamphetamine pipe, according to the report. The man allegedly denied possessing the pipe.
However, a banana peel was discovered next to the pipe and there was also banana on the bench where the two were sitting, according to the report.
Police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said she believes the locations of the banana and banana peel led police to believe the man was in possession of the pipe.
The man was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also issued a city park violation for being in the park after hours and was criminally trespassed from the park.
The woman accompanying him said she was unaware of the time and did not know anything about the pipe. She was issued a written warning for being in the park after hours.
Other reports
3500 block of Quail Creek Drive — A 21-year-old woman was arrested Thursday after she allegedly hit the children of her boyfriend, according to a police report.
At about 3:53 p.m., police responded to a call for a domestic disturbance. The caller said the incident took place in a vehicle on Brinker Road near Interstate 35E, but the involved parties were now at a residence on Quail Creek Drive.
The caller said a woman in the car with them hit her and her two kids. The accused was the girlfriend of the children’s father, according to the report.
The mother was sitting in the back seat with her two kids, while the woman was in the front passenger’s seat and the mother’s aunt was driving, according to the report.
The mother said she and the woman got into a verbal argument when the woman began striking her and the children.
When police made contact with the group, they saw the mother and children had visible swelling on their faces, according to the report. They spoke to the aunt, who corroborated the mother’s account, the report states.
When asked how the children got the injuries, the woman said it would have been from her swinging at the mother.
The mother was initially interested in pressing charges for her own injuries but later changed her mind for an unspecified reason, according to the report.
The woman was arrested and charged with two counts of injury to a child with intent of bodily harm. She was transported to the city jail.
100 block of Railroad Avenue — A 21-year-old man driving the wrong way down a road was arrested Thursday when police saw marijuana and a handgun in his car, according to a police report.
At about 1:13 p.m., police saw a vehicle driving northbound on Railroad Avenue, a one-way road for southbound traffic, according to the report.
When police spoke with the driver, they saw a handgun in plain view in the cupholder of the center console, according to the report.
An officer on the passenger side of the car told the driver that because of the location and easy access to the gun, he would reach inside the vehicle to remove the gun. The report states the driver said, “OK, just be careful. It’s loaded.”
When the officer opened the passenger door, he observed a container labeled “THC,” according to the report.
The man said he missed a turn and was trying to head north to his destination on East McKinney Street.
Police ran the man’s driver’s license but had no valid returns, according to the report. They asked him to exit the vehicle and saw a holster on his hip, the report states.
Police said in the report they smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and found four containers of what they suspected to be marijuana. The man said he believed there was about 13 grams of the substance.
The man did not have a valid license to carry the handgun, according to the report.
The man was arrested on one count of possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, and unlawful carrying of a weapon. He was transported to the city jail.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 400 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.