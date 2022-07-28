Denton animal control officers opened a cruelty investigation after police found a deceased guinea pig outside an apartment on Wednesday along with several living animals, according to a police report.
At about 8:39 p.m., police responded to a welfare call alleging there was a deceased guinea pig and bunnies on the back patio of an apartment in the 1300 block of Poinsettia Boulevard.
The report states police located the apartment and saw one deceased guinea pig with three live guinea pigs and a rabbit.
The officers then spoke with the residents, including two children and their mother. The mother agreed to release all of the animals to animal control. Animal control is now investigating, according to the report.
Other reports
3500 block of Mustang Drive — A minor was transported to a local hospital Wednesday from alcohol intoxication while seven other minors were also found to be intoxicated, according to a police report.
At around 2:30 a.m., police were dispatched to a residence regarding an overdose call. The minor who called said her friend had alcohol poisoning.
When police arrived, they identified several minors who allegedly admitted to drinking. One was transported to a local hospital by Denton Fire Department paramedics for obvious intoxication, according to the report.
The report states seven minors received citations for consumption of alcohol by a minor, including two 16-year-olds, one 18-year-old, and four 19-year-olds.
The minor in the hospital did not receive a citation, police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said.
Police are still investigating the incident as purchase of alcohol for a minor and furnishing of alcohol for a minor.
Shady Oaks Drive and Kerley Street — A 26-year-old man who had several controlled substances and a large sum of cash in his car couldn’t explain to police why he had the money, according to a Wednesday police report.
At about 2:31 a.m., police were patrolling the area when they saw a vehicle with an expired registration sticker, according to the report.
The officers initiated a traffic stop. When approaching the vehicle and speaking with the sole occupant, the report states officers immediately smelled the odor of marijuana.
The man allegedly admitted he had smoked marijuana 30 to 45 minutes earlier. Officers identified a green leafy substance sitting on the center console and a small bag of marijuana sitting on the passenger seat floorboard, according to the report.
The man stepped out of the vehicle while officers completed a probable cause search. The report states they found a backpack containing small packages labeled as cannabis. Within the passenger seat compartment, they allegedly found 10 grams of THC wax in a labeled package with 10 vape pens.
The man was also unable to explain a large sum of money found throughout the vehicle, according to the report.
He was arrested and charged with the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 2 or 2A, between 4 and 400 grams.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 353 service and officer-initiated calls and made three arrests.
