Blotter
DRC

Denton animal control officers opened a cruelty investigation after police found a deceased guinea pig outside an apartment on Wednesday along with several living animals, according to a police report.

At about 8:39 p.m., police responded to a welfare call alleging there was a deceased guinea pig and bunnies on the back patio of an apartment in the 1300 block of Poinsettia Boulevard.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

