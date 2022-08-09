Blotter
DRC

A driver in a pickup truck evaded police Monday after a car chase by driving off through a field and later abandoning the vehicle, according to a police report.

At about 3:27 a.m., police were driving near South Carrol Boulevard and Eagle Drive when they saw a pickup with a headlight out turn at a high rate of speed and lose traction. The male driver was partially hanging out of the driver’s window, according to the report.

