A driver in a pickup truck evaded police Monday after a car chase by driving off through a field and later abandoning the vehicle, according to a police report.
At about 3:27 a.m., police were driving near South Carrol Boulevard and Eagle Drive when they saw a pickup with a headlight out turn at a high rate of speed and lose traction. The male driver was partially hanging out of the driver’s window, according to the report.
Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the report states the driver did not stop. He drove northbound, coming to the South Carrol Boulevard and West Prairie Street intersection before turning around in the intersection to go southbound down South Carrol Boulevard.
The driver was allegedly unable to maintain a single lane, weaved through lanes and made several turns with police in pursuit. The report states he ran four stop signs, ran over a curb, ran through a stop light and drove the wrong way down a one-way street.
Police pursued the man along several different streets. He eventually merged onto Interstate 35E and took the Loop 288 exit. After another turn — still accelerating away from police and driving with the headlights and taillights off — the driver went off the roadway, over a ditch and into a field.
Police later located the vehicle, but it was unoccupied. The incident is still under investigation.
Other reports
200 block of North Mayhill Road — A 20-year-old drunken man caused over $3,000 in damage to several trucks at a Denton Independent School District property Monday night, according to a police report.
At about 9:34 p.m., police were dispatched to the DISD Service Center Annex. The caller was a district employee who said a man was hitting vehicles with a stick.
Police found the man — the only person on the scene — in the front parking lot carrying a ladder away from some pickup trucks. He was sweating profusely, had bloodshot eyes and smelled strongly of alcohol, according to the report.
Four trucks at the scene had damaged windows and windshields. One truck had a damaged mirror, and another had dents to the hood.
The estimated cost of the damage to all the vehicles was $3,400, according to the report. Denton Police Department spokesperson Amy Cunningham said the report does not specify if any or all of the vehicles belong to the district. But the caller said they would need a written estimate of the damage to provide to the district.
The report states some of the man’s responses didn’t make sense. But he allegedly admitted to drinking and damaging the trucks.
He was arrested and charged with alcohol public intoxication and criminal mischief.
200 block of Stockbridge Road — A 14-year-old boy waving around a handgun at an apartment complex was detained Monday, according to a police report.
At about 2:29 p.m., police were dispatched to the complex for a person with a gun call. The caller said a male was waving the gun around.
Police located a 14-year-old who matched the description. He was wearing a backpack and said there was marijuana inside. When they search the backpack, police did find a bag of marijuana as well as a handgun.
The boy was detained for unlawful carrying of a weapon and transported to the Denton County Juvenile Detention Center.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 295 service and officer-initiated calls and made three arrests.
