Damage to some homes under construction near Cooper Creek could cost up to $10,000, according to a police report.
An employee was at the construction site in the 1100 block of Salem Drive Monday inspecting the homes when they found damage to several of them. The employee reported that while one house in the block had about $300 in damages, it could cost between $2,000 and $10,000 to replace internet wires in another house.
According to the report, it would cost more if every single electrical wire needs to be replaced. The employee told police that internet wires and electrical wiring in one house had been pulled from the walls, and the unfinished walls were also damaged.
The house that had about $300 in damage had damage to a door knob and door jamb.
An investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
300 block of South U.S. Highway 377 — Denton police arrested a 31-year-old man in Cross Roads on a warrant for his arrest on two counts of sexual assault of a child, according to a police report.
The warrant was signed on Friday and on Monday officers went to Cross Roads to arrest him. A woman on July 19 walked into the Denton Police Department to report that the man had sexually assaulted her daughter.
He was taken to the city jail without incident.
South Bell Avenue and Eagle Drive — Two young girls were released to their parents early Monday after a car crash, according to a police report.
Police were going north on South Bell Avenue when they saw a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction with its headlights turned off. The report says they attempted to stop the driver and turned on their patrol car’s emergency lights, but the driver accelerated and turned on Eagle Drive, then turned onto Cleveland Street.
According to the report, the driver lost control and struck a tree after turning onto Cleveland Street. The driver, a 15-year-old girl, told police she panicked when she saw the police lights flashing. The 14-year-old passenger was taken to a hospital with injuries from the crash, but the report says she was also later released to her parents. The report didn’t say how serious her injuries were.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 496 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, 28 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.
