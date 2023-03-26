A man grabbed a bar employee by the shirt, and the employee allegedly reacted by punching the man, according to a police report.
At about 1:57 a.m. Saturday, officers were in the 100 block of Avenue A and were told about a possible fight occurring inside one of the bars.
Officers approached the bar and a man came out from the bar yelling that he was “jumped by six guys.” Officers asked the man to stay put as they investigated the incident.
Police spoke with the bar employee who allegedly punched the man and said the man had approached him and grabbed him by the shirt.
The bar employee then swung and hit the man, according to the report. The other employees removed the man from the bar.
Officers then spoke to the victim, who said he couldn't remember if he had grabbed the employee.
Officers noted they could smell the odor of alcohol emitting from the man and that he had blood coming from his nose. The man didn't need medical attention.
No arrests were made, but man said he would pursue charges against the employee.
Other reports
1200 block of Tulane Drive — Nearly $1,100 worth of lawn equipment was stolen in broad daylight as a lawn care crew was working at a client's backyard, according to a police report.
At about 9:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the area for theft of lawn equipment. Officers spoke with the victim, who said he was working in the backyard of the client's home during the incident.
The victim said the client saw a vehicle arriving and someone getting out. The person then removed lawn equipment and left the area with his vehicle.
The client notified the victim and attempted to search the area but could not locate the suspected vehicle.
The victim said he was missing two gas-powered backup blowers, one valued at about $650 and the second valued at $500.
The incident is under investigation, and officers are checking to see whether there is surveillance footage in the area that may have captured the suspected vehicle.
1600 block of South Loop 288 — A 23-year-old man was caught attempting to steal about $118 worth of pills in his pocket, according to a police report.
At about 2:10 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a theft call at the Kroger in the area. A store employee said they had detained the man for stealing merchandise.
Officers spoke with the man, who admitted to stealing from the store, according to the report. Employees said they saw him selecting and concealing the merchandise in his jacket pocket.
The man went to the self-checkout counter, paying for some items, but the report says he did not pay for $118 worth of medication.
The man was arrested and charged with theft.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 389 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
