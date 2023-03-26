Blotter
DRC

A man grabbed a bar employee by the shirt, and the employee allegedly reacted by punching the man, according to a police report.

At about 1:57 a.m. Saturday, officers were in the 100 block of Avenue A and were told about a possible fight occurring inside one of the bars.

