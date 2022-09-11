A 25-year-old-man stole a golf cart, leading to a police chase late Friday night, according to a Denton police report.
At about 11:36 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of South Interstate 35E, where a caller had told police that two men stole the golf cart and were last seen entering an apartment complex. Police arrived, and the golf cart owner told them someone was getting away in the vehicle.
Officers chased the golf cart driving north on the I-35E service road and attempted to catch up to it. They watched as the driver headed into a parking lot, made a U-turn and again began to drive away.
The man accelerated through the parking lot, into a Teasley Lane shopping area. According to the report, he drove around the lot, accelerating and decelerating.
Officers observed that the golf cart was not equipped with headlights or taillights for driving at night. According to the report, the man exited the parking lot, went south on Teasley Lane, ran a red light and drove the wrong way on the service road.
The man continued to drive around the block and went back onto the southbound service road, going the wrong way, driving around businesses and alleyways on Teasley Lane.
According to the report, the driver allegedly struck a patrol vehicle door as he continued to drive in another parking lot in the block.
The man attempted to make a U-turn and flipped the golf cart in the 2400 block of Lillian Miller Parkway. Police detained the man at about midnight.
Police said the man possessed multiple needles and appeared to be on some narcotic as he was not making sense and could barely stand up.
He consented to a blood draw and was transported to a local hospital. The report states the man told officers he was trying to shoot up more drugs while driving the golf cart.
He was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, an accident involving a damaged vehicle, evading arrest and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
The second man seen with the golf cart was later identified when he approached officers about the pursuit.
At about 2:01 a.m. Saturday, the 19-year-old man spoke to officers in the 1700 block of Teasley Lane, asking to get back his duffel bag that was on the stolen golf cart.
According to the report, the 19-year-old man said he had put down his bag, and then the 25-year-old man took off with the golf cart. He told police the bag contained his driver's license and cellphone.
The 19-year-old man wanted to know if he could get his items back. Officers had dispatchers run his name, and officers discovered and confirmed he had a warrant for his arrest for a theft charge.
The man was arrested on the warrant, and the report states officers found a small baggie containing a white crystal while searching him.
Officers on the scene of the golf cart incident searched the bag that was located in the golf cart. According to the report, officers found multiple items, including credit and debit cards, insurance cards and identification belonging to different people.
The officers on the scene with the 19-year-old man asked him to describe some items in his bag. Officers were able to confirm it belonged to the man.
Officers believed that he committed the offense of multiple fraudulent use or possession of identification information.
Officers added additional charges for the 19-year-old man, charging him with fraudulent use/possessing identification information and possession of a controlled substance.
Other reports
900 block of North Wood Street — Witnesses heard a 44-year-old man fire a firearm, which led to his arrest, according to a police report.
At about 11:38 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched for a call about shots heard in the area. A caller reported hearing multiple gunshots.
Officers were walking in the area and were approached by a man who began yelling at officers. They told him to go inside his residence.
Officers spoke with witnesses and determined that the suspect in the incident was the man who yelled at them.
Officers spoke with the man on the phone, and he agreed to come out. He was detained and appeared to be highly intoxicated.
The man gave officers consent to search his vehicle and his house. According to the report, officers located three shell casings outside his home. The report also states that no firearms were found during the search.
The man was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm in certain municipalities. According to the report, the man was charged due to different witnesses hearing the gun being discharged.
2200 block of South Interstate 35E — A business manager witnessed a 24-year-old woman employee stealing money from a cash register, according to a police report.
At about 11:39 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the area for a theft incident. A caller told police that money had gone missing from the business's cash registers for over a month.
According to the report, a manager was able to observe the 24-year-old woman taking bills out from the cash register and placing them in her pocket. The manager stopped her and she allegedly admitted to taking money.
The report states the woman attempted to steal around $150 in the incident. The business had footage that showed her taking money.
The woman was arrested and charged with theft.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 317 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.