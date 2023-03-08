Blotter
DRC

A 32-year-old man in custody could be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after someone reported they heard a gunshot Tuesday, according to a police report.

At about 12:28 p.m., police were dispatched to a person with a gun call in the 1100 block of East McKinney Street. The arrest and incident reports were brief and offered few details.

