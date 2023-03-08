A 32-year-old man in custody could be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after someone reported they heard a gunshot Tuesday, according to a police report.
At about 12:28 p.m., police were dispatched to a person with a gun call in the 1100 block of East McKinney Street. The arrest and incident reports were brief and offered few details.
The caller told police they heard an argument and a gunshot. The report did not mention if anyone was injured during the alleged shooting, police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said.
When police arrived, they located the 32-year-old suspect. Police discovered he had a warrant out for evading arrest/detention and arrested him.
Further charges related to the alleged assault are still pending. As of Wednesday afternoon, he remained in the Denton City Jail on the warrant.
Other reports
800 block of East McKinney Street — A 22-year-old man already in jail was connected to an August offense in which power was cut to a Beth Marie’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream facility, according to a police report.
At about 8:53 a.m. Aug. 3, police were dispatched to the facility where Beth Marie’s makes its ice cream. The caller said power to the building had been turned off from 2:30 a.m. until they restored it at 7 a.m.
When they reviewed surveillance footage, police observed a then-unknown person at the location. The report states police believed the person intentionally tampered with the power. The report doesn’t state the cost of the damage, but it is believed to be under $30,000.
Police later connected a 22-year-old man who is experiencing homelessness to the offense. They learned he was already in the Denton County Jail. Texas Woman's University police arrested and charged the man with criminal trespass on Aug. 7. He has remained in the county jail since.
Denton police served the warrant Tuesday and charged the man with criminal mischief, impairing or interrupting public service, pecuniary loss less than $30,000.
2400 block of East McKinney Street — A man reported Tuesday that someone he knows threatened to shoot him before assaulting him, according to a police report.
At about 5:36 a.m., police were dispatched to a terroristic threat call. The caller said he was hanging out with a group of people and one of his acquaintances threatened to shoot him but she had left the scene.
When police arrived, they spoke with the caller who said he couldn’t remember her exact words but that she threatened to shoot him. He also said she hit him in the back of the head with her fist. The report did not state whether he had any visible injuries.
Police are still investigating the incident.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 407 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
