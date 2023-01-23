An owner of a smoke shop told police several different types of vape pens that were worth more than $1,900 were stolen during an overnight burglary, according to a police report.
At about 2:02 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of East McKinney Street regarding a burglary.
There was a broken door when officers arrived on the scene. Officers cleared the building and did not find anyone inside.
Once the business owner of the smoke shop was on the scene, the owner said that it appeared they had taken numerous vape and Delta-8 or CBD pens.
The owner said the stolen items included more than 20 Delta-8 vape pens worth a total of $800, another five pens from a different brand totaling about $100 and 60 other vape pens that total about $1,020.
Officers will review surveillance video footage. The owner does want to press charges.
Other reports
600 block of Fort Worth Drive — A 25-year-old man was arrested at the Taco Bell drive-thru after officers determined he was intoxicated.
At about 12:54 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to Taco Bell regarding a crash incident at the drive-thru. An employee said that a vehicle hit another vehicle from behind.
Officers contacted both vehicles’ occupants to ensure they weren't injured. The man driving, 25-year-old, hit the other vehicle was the sole occupant.
As they walked to approach the man, the report states they could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Officers asked him what had happened, and he said he had fallen asleep in the car.
The man said he had consumed two shots of alcohol in the area. Officers conducted a standardized field sobriety test and indicated intoxication.
The man consented to a blood draw, and after the arrest, they spoke with the Taco Bell manager who had initially contacted the 25-year-old man.
According to the report, the manager told officers that the man was awake when he talked with him after the collision. The man was allegedly unaware and surprised that he had struck the vehicle in front of him.
Officers learned the man had a previous driving while intoxicated charge and enhanced it.
100 block of South Loop 288 — A 45-year-old man was arrested for alcohol public intoxication after he allegedly argued with employees, according to a police report.
At about 9:03 p.m. Sunday, officers are dispatched to the area for criminal trespass call. Officers were informed that an alleged intoxicated man was arguing with employees in front of a business, and they wanted him to be criminally trespassed.
Officers arrived and reported that the man was stumbling significantly, could not walk straight and almost fell when stepping off the curb. Also, the man’s speech was slurred as he spoke with officers, they said.
Employees confirmed that he was the person they had called about. Officers could also smell alcoholic beverages coming from the man.
Officers asked for his name several times, but he just stared at officers and said that he had no identification, according to the report.
The man said he didn't know his name and continued to do so. The man was unable to tell officers where he was staying or if he had a safe place to stay.
The man was arrested and charged with alcohol public intoxication.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 273 service and officer-initiated calls and made 6 arrests.
