A woman reported Wednesday that someone entered her house and locked her out but it didn’t seem like they stole anything, according to police report.
At about 9:16 p.m., police were dispatched to a burglary call in the 1400 block of Margie Street. The caller said she thought someone entered her duplex but didn’t take anything.
The caller said she got home around 8:30 p.m. and found that the deadbolt was locked. She’s never had issues with her deadbolt locking her out before, she told police.
She recalled she left a window open and thought someone entered through the window. She was able to get into her residence. Nothing was missing and her home didn’t appear ransacked, according to the report.
Police advised that she contact them again if she sees anyone suspicious in the area.
Other reports
200 block of E. Hickory Street — A 28-year-old intoxicated man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly spent over an hour in a restaurant bathroom, then ran away from police when they tried to check on him, according to a police report.
At about 9:16 p.m., police were dispatched to a medical emergency call. A caller said her brother might have alcohol poisoning inside a restaurant.
She wasn’t at the restaurant with him. But she said her brother had been in the bathroom for over an hour and she was concerned because he had a lot to drink. She said he left, heading eastbound on East Hickory Street.
Police searched the area and found him near East Sycamore and South Locust streets. They pulled up near him in a marked patrol vehicle and called out to him. The report states he looked at them and started running away. They yelled for him to stop.
They allegedly saw him cross the street illegally in front of oncoming traffic and walk into a blocked off construction site near Myrtle Street and West Eagle Drive. After catching up to him, he stopped and police were able to detain him.
The brother allegedly had slurred speech and relaxed eyelids and he was swaying. He said that he ran away because he didn’t want to deal with them. The report states he started screaming obscenities and yelling that police were harassing him for no reason. He said he planned to walk home.
Believing he was a danger to himself or others, police placed him under arrest. He was charged with alcohol public intoxication and evading arrest detention.
Greenway and Augusta drives — A $60,000 piece of construction equipment was stolen from a job site early Wednesday, according to a police report.
At about 7:57 a.m., police were dispatched to North Loop 288 for a theft call. The caller said someone stole a skid steer from his job site at the intersection of Greenway and Augusta drives.
The piece of equipment had a GPS tracker that last pinged on the Loop around 2 a.m., but it had been deactivated by the time the caller reported it.
Police checked the area but weren’t able to locate the skid steer. They are still investigating.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 386 service and officer-initiated calls and made 18 arrests.
