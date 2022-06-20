A 24-year-old woman kicked officers as she was arrested Sunday after assaulting a bartender who tried to cut her off, police reported.
At about 1:30 a.m., police were patrolling the 100 block of Avenue A when the employee of a nearby bar flagged them down. The employee was carrying a woman and said she had assaulted a bartender.
Police tried to speak to the woman he was carrying, but they were unable to communicate with her because she was extremely intoxicated, according to the report.
Another woman came out of the bar and began speaking with the police. The two women were part of a group who were at the bar together, the report states.
The second woman had a strong odor of alcohol coming from her, according to the report. She said the bartender had assaulted her and the first woman.
She became upset and aggressive while speaking with the police, and she refused to listen to commands, according to the report.
Police placed the woman under custody for alcohol public intoxication. But she pulled away from officers and kicked her feet at them.
Police observed on surveillance footage of the two women punching a bartender after he asked them to leave, according to the report. The bartender had visible injuries, the report states.
The entire group was criminally trespassed from the property. The 24-year-old woman was the only one arrested, and she was charged with alcohol public intoxication, assault causing bodily injury and resisting arrest.
Other reports
1800 block of North Ruddell Street — A man reported someone he knew pulled a knife on him Sunday when he refused to give them beer money, according to a police report.
At about 6:15 p.m., police were dispatched in reference to an assault. The caller said someone had pulled a knife on him.
The man said he and his friend were walking to another friend’s apartment when they passed the apartment of another man he had a prior history with, according to the report.
The man said as the two were passing the apartment, the other man spoke from inside the apartment, asking him for money to buy beer. The man said no.
The other man became agitated and walked outside with a fillet knife with a mahogany handle, according to the report. He followed the two friends for a bit while carrying the knife. The caller said he was afraid.
Police were unable to contact the man who allegedly carried the knife but took a report in connection with the report of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
1400 block of West Hickory Street — An employee at Jack in the Box pushed a customer who was upset about the long wait time for his food Sunday, according to a police report.
At about 6:15 p.m., police were dispatched in reference to an assault at the fast-food restaurant. The customer said he was waiting in the drive-thru for a long time before an employee asked him to pull into a different parking lot to wait.
After some more waiting, the customer entered the business because he was frustrated with the wait, and a disturbance ensued, according to the report.
The report states employees asked him to leave, but he refused. An undisclosed employee pushed the man three times, according to the report.
When police arrived on the scene, the man said he was pushed but didn’t feel any pain so he didn’t want to press charges.
However, when he woke up the next day, he said his chest was hurting, so he filed a report for assault causing bodily injury.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 317 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.