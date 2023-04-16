Blotter
DRC

A bar owner in the Fry Street area was arrested after violating the alcoholic beverage code because he was allegedly intoxicated inside the bar he owned, according to a Denton police report.

At about 12:11 a.m. Saturday, officers were on patrol on the 100 block of Avenue A and observed a man they knew to be Robert Somerset Andersen, 37, an owner of the Hydeout bar, the report states.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

