A bar owner in the Fry Street area was arrested after violating the alcoholic beverage code because he was allegedly intoxicated inside the bar he owned, according to a Denton police report.
At about 12:11 a.m. Saturday, officers were on patrol on the 100 block of Avenue A and observed a man they knew to be Robert Somerset Andersen, 37, an owner of the Hydeout bar, the report states.
Police reported they observed him walking and noticed he appeared to be upset and possibly intoxicated as he was stumbling and staggering.
The report says Andersen walked by the Fry Street Public House building, which police allege was his attempt to avoid being seen going back into his bar by officers.
Police headed to the parking lot behind The Garage bar, believing he would go there to avoid officers in the area. Moments later, as officers suspected, Andersen walked into the alley and headed to the parking lot behind The Garage.
Officers observed him continue to stumble and stagger, eventually falling into two vehicles that were parked in the lot, according to the report. Once he made it to the sidewalk, officers observed him enter his bar.
Officers entered the bar, spoke with him and immediately observed his eyes were red, watery, bloodshot and dilated, and they could smell an odor of alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath, according to the report.
When officers informed him about being intoxicated inside his bar, he said he was only going in to turn the music up and leave the bar.
Andersen's statement confirmed to officers that he knew he was intoxicated and was not supposed to be in the bar while drunk since he was the owner, police said.
Officers asked how much alcohol he had consumed, and he stated, “Enough,” but he didn't know.
He stated he had taken an Uber ride to the bar, but officers located his vehicle at a parking spot near the bar.
They later discovered that his vehicle engine was still warm, indicating he had recently driven it, possibly even to the bar, police said in the report.
The report says witnesses believed he was intoxicated and observed him consuming alcohol at his bar.
Andersen refused to recite the alphabet and refused a standardized field sobriety test.
The report says Andersen was arrested due to signs of intoxication, and because his vehicle was warm with his keys in his possession, officers believed he was in danger to himself and others if he drove.
He was charged with alcohol public intoxication and with a violation of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code due to being intoxicated at the bar he owned.
According to Denton County records, Andersen was previously charged with driving while intoxicated and unlawful carry of a weapon on Sept. 29, 2021.
Other reports
400 block of Cleveland Street — A 27-year-old man admitted to police he was intoxicated after officers witnessed him hitting a vehicle’s window, according to a police report.
At about 4:20 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to an assault call as a woman told police she was jumped by another woman.
Officers arrived and saw multiple women on the scene, including a 27-year-old man who was aggressively yelling at a driver. Police saw the man hit the driver’s window and continue to yell.
The report says the 27-year-old man turned his attention toward the police, took an aggressive stance and advanced toward the officers while throwing his hands up in the air.
The man told police he didn't care that the police were there and admitted he was drunk, according to the report.
He initially listened to the officer's commands to back away from the other vehicle, but then he quickly attempted to walk away despite the officer's instructions to stay for questioning.
He then walked back toward the vehicle that he had been hitting. Officers detained the man due to his aggressive behavior toward others and for admitting he was intoxicated.
The man was arrested and charged with alcohol public intoxication and assault causing bodily injury.
The two women involved in the original dispute is under investigation.
1100 block of East University Drive — A 60-year-old man was arrested after allegedly hitting a woman after she felt uncomfortable with him taking off his clothes at a hotel room, according to a police report.
At about 12:51 a.m. Saturday, a woman caller told officers her friend had punched her. Officers noticed her cheekbone was swollen and had a light blue hue. Officers recognized it was a bruise in the early stages of forming as a sign that she had just been struck, according to the report.
Officers located the man nearby. The woman said they were hanging out in a hotel room as friends who had just met.
The report says the man took his clothes off, and the woman felt uncomfortable. The woman said the man then hit her.
The man was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury. The incident is still under investigation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 379 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
