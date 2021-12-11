A 24-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after he allegedly refused to cooperate with an investigation into an attempted assault at Dirty Dick’s Bar, according to a police report.
A bar manager flagged down patrolling officers at about 1:37 a.m, informing them there was a disturbance. In that disturbance, a man had tried to hit another bargoer with a “stanchion” (a post used for keeping people lined up or out of restricted areas). Officers began an investigation and went to detain a man, who allegedly wouldn’t cooperate.
That man pulled away from officers repeatedly, the report states, even after being detained in handcuffs. The report did not specify if the man was involved in the attempted assault, but he was arrested on a charge of interference with public duties after he continued to try to break free.
Other reports
300 block of South Wood Street — A 30-year-old man was arrested Friday evening after officers found a handgun under his car seat during a search, according to a police report.
Officers initially stopped the man’s vehicle at about 6:49 p.m., after he allegedly failed to use a turn signal. The report states they smelled burnt marijuana coming from his car and noticed him reaching toward his feet. He allegedly told them several times there was no weapon in the car, but they found a gun under the driver’s seat, the report states.
The report states that earlier in 2021, the man had a felony conviction for possession of controlled substance. Because of that, he was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Officers also found two bags of marijuana in his car, though no charges were listed.
Intersection of West Hickory Street & North Carroll Boulevard — A Denton County Transportation Authority bus driver called police Friday afternoon to report a passenger kicked her after she asked him to leave, according to a police report.
The bus driver told officers at about 1:14 p.m. that she wanted to press charges, and the incident was listed as assault by contact. The report included no details about what led up to the alleged assault, but an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 406 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests