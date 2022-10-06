Denton police vehicle
Police arrested a 35-year-old man Wednesday who a sheriff’s deputy advised had been drinking hand sanitizer and trying to open car doors, according to a police report.

At about 3:03 p.m., police were dispatched to Audura Lane and East McKinney Street to investigate an alleged shoplifting.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

