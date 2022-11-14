Denton police vehicle
DRC file photo

A man who recently spent over eight months in jail on a burglary charge allegedly punched a store clerk in the face and stole vape pens Sunday, then was found “stoned out of his mind” nearby, according to a police report.

At about 11:20 a.m., Denton police officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of North Elm Street for an assault call that was later determined to be a robbery. The caller, a store employee, said an unknown man entered the store and hit him in the face.

