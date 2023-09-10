A 36-year-old man was arrested on a charge of possession of child pornography after a child made an outcry of possible sexual abuse, according to a Denton police report.
The report says an investigation started after a child made the outcry of possible sexual abuse to Child Protective Services on Wednesday.
Throughout the investigation, detectives said they discovered the man had pornographic images involving children in his possession.
A warrant for his arrest was obtained, and detectives arrested the man at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Fallmeadow Street.
He was charged with possession of child pornography.
Other reports1200 block of McDonald Drive — A 67-year-old man was arrested after attempting to enter a house with a knife, according to a police report.
At about 3:39 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the area as a homeowner said a man was banging on the front door and yelling.
Officers located the man. The report says he had entered a closed fence and allegedly attempted to open the front door with a knife.
The report says the man broke the door frame while attempting to gain entry into the house.
The man told the homeowner he was looking for ice, and he refused to leave the area and was lying on the porch until officers managed to get him out.
The homeowner told officers the man wasn’t permitted to be on the property. The man had brought a wooden rod with him in addition to the knife.
The report says the man was transported to a local hospital because he appeared to be sweating profusely and hallucinating.
He was discharged from the hospital and charged with criminal trespass with a deadly weapon.
East Oak Street at North Bell Avenue — A 46-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated and evading in his vehicle, according to a police report.
At about 6:38 p.m. Saturday, police saw a vehicle with no license plate run a stop sign, and they activated their emergency lights and siren at Hickory and Bradshaw streets.
The vehicle continued to drive west on East Hickory Street. The report says another police unit arrived to attempt to stop the driver.
The vehicle turned right and continued to drive on Bell Avenue, then eventually pulled over at Oak Street and Bell.
Officers spoke with the driver, who told officers he came to Denton from McKinney around 4 p.m. to meet with some friends.
Officers say the man’s eyes were red and bloodshot, and his speech was slurred and he was staggering and unsteady on his feet. Officers also reported they smelled alcohol emitting from his breath.
The man told officers he didn’t consume alcohol and had taken over-the-counter medication.
Police administered a standardized field sobriety test that indicated intoxication.
The man consented to a blood draw but later withdrew the consent. A blood search warrant was submitted and approved.
He arrested on charges of DWI and evading in a vehicle.
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 317 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
