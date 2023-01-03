Denton police vehicle
Buy Now
DRC file photo

A 28-year-old man and 32-year-old woman were arrested Monday for allegedly having intercourse at a park in plain view of children, according to a police report.

At about 1:09 p.m., Denton police were dispatched to South Lakes Park and Eureka Playground in the 500 block of East Hobson Lane for an indecent exposure call.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you