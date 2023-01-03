A 28-year-old man and 32-year-old woman were arrested Monday for allegedly having intercourse at a park in plain view of children, according to a police report.
At about 1:09 p.m., Denton police were dispatched to South Lakes Park and Eureka Playground in the 500 block of East Hobson Lane for an indecent exposure call.
The caller said there was a man and woman completely nude and engaging in some sort of sexual activity near the pond. He said there were children nearby.
When police arrived, they spoke with the caller, who said his 6-year-old daughter had seen the two people engaging in sexual activity.
When police approached the pond, they observed the man and woman still having intercourse, according to the report. Police told them they needed to get dressed.
When police asked why they would pick a park full of children to engage in sexual acts, the man said he thought he had picked a secluded location. The report states police pointed out there were kids on a dock about 50 feet away, and they were also visible from the playground about 250 feet away.
The man and woman were both arrested and charged with public lewdness. Public lewdness is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in a county jail and a fine of up to $4,000.
Other reports
900 block of North Loop 288 — At about 2:52 p.m., police were dispatched to a call about a fight at the Denton Community Shelter for people experiencing homelessness. The caller said there was a man outside trying to fight people.
When police arrived at the scene, they saw security personnel physically restraining the man. Police placed him in handcuffs.
The report states police could smell the odor of alcohol coming from his breath, and he appeared incoherent. He said he had five tall boys, or a canned 24-ounce alcoholic beverage, to drink.
The caller, one of the shelter’s security guards, explained that the man was allegedly trying to fight people outside the shelter, so he went outside to investigate.
When the security guard walked out, he said the man immediately started yelling and cursing at him. The guard told the man to leave, but he refused.
The guard said he walked away to call police. But he had to hang up because of a disturbance. He said when he called back again, the man approached him aggressively, and he had to drop his phone to restrain the man. The guard said he wanted to press charges.
The man was arrested on suspicion of alcohol public intoxication and interference with emergency request for assistance. As an officer was escorting him to the police car, he allegedly told the officer he was going to kill him.
The man also was charged with obstruction or retaliation for the alleged threat. He was booked into the Denton County Jail, where he remained as of Tuesday afternoon in lieu of $5,500 bail.
The man was previously indicted on interference with emergency request for assistance in connection with a July 29 incident. However, the case was recently dismissed. He had been released from jail less than two weeks before Monday’s incident.
This offense is a Class A misdemeanor unless the defendant was previously convicted of the same charge, in which case it would be a state jail felony. Public intoxication is generally a Class C misdemeanor. Obstruction or retaliation is a third-degree felony punishable by two to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of up to $10,000.
200 block of North Loop 288 — At about 4:25 a.m., police responded to an assault call. The caller said he had been hit in the head with a rock and gave a description of the culprit. Then, the caller said the attacker had a knife and was coming back toward him.
When police arrived, they located a suspect and the caller, who was bleeding from his head. The report did not mention whether the two knew each other, police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said.
Police identified the 18-year-old suspect and asked him to sit down. The report states it appeared as though he complied for a moment, but quickly turned around and sprinted away.
Despite police yelling multiple commands to stop, the report states he ignored them and ran across Loop 288 and East McKinney Street.
Police were able to catch up to him at a 7-Eleven gas station parking lot in the 100 block of South Loop 288. They handcuffed him and arrested him on evading.
The report does not mention whether the caller wanted to press charges for the assault, Beckwith said. As of Tuesday afternoon, it appeared the 18-year-old was charged only with evading arrest detention, and it is unclear whether further charges will be brought.
He was booked into the Denton County Jail, where he remained as of Tuesday afternoon in lieu of $1,500 bail. Evading arrest detention is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to one year imprisonment and a fine of up to $4,000. The address listed in his booking record indicated he could be experiencing homelessness or is staying in a shelter.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 330 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.