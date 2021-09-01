A Kroger employee reported that a man who was upset about the Kroger Fuel Center shop closing early on Tuesday waved a gun around, according to a police report.
The mini shop near the gas pumps at Kroger on South Loop 288 closed Tuesday before its posted closed hours because the store was short on employees. Around 9 p.m., an employee told the Denton Police Department that a man was upset the business was closed and he damaged a credit card reader.
According to the report, the man went to his vehicle and pulled out a gun. The employee reported he waved it around and said, “Look what I have.”
He was gone by the time police arrived. The report says he caused about $500 in damages to a credit card reader. The shop had surveillance footage of the incident, but employees told police they didn’t have access to it. Lt. Preston Pohler, a spokesperson for the Police Department, said officers would follow up with the store for footage.
An investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
1900 block of Brinker Road — A 39-year-old man is facing a couple of theft and drug possession charges after a Home Depot employee reported he stole hand tools from the store Tuesday, according to a police report.
Both Target and Home Depot on Brinker Road had surveillance footage showing the man inside the stores, allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars in merchandise. The report listed 50 items across both stores that he’s accused of stealing.
The total amounts of merchandise from Target and Home Depot were $248.91 and $140.89, respectively. Officers also found triazolam and pregabalin, medications used to treat insomnia and epilepsy, in his possession. He was arrested and charged with three counts of theft of property with prior convictions, possession of a dangerous drug and possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 3, less than 28 grams.
2600 block of Stone Mantle Lane — A man believes someone fraudulently used his name to register a Chevrolet Camaro after he received a letter from the North Texas Tollway Authority about the car’s toll usage, according to a police report.
He told police he doesn’t own the vehicle listed in the toll bill — a red 2012 Chevy Camaro. The address listed on the bill is an old address of the victim, but he told police he hasn’t lived there for 30 years.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 571 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, 38 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.