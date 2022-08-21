Blotter
DRC

A 29-year-old man was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly stabbing a man, according to a police report.

At about 8:28 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a stabbing call in the 100 block of North Locust Street.

