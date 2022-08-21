A 29-year-old man was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly stabbing a man, according to a police report.
At about 8:28 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a stabbing call in the 100 block of North Locust Street.
According to the report, the victim said a man had threatened him with a knife and had stabbed him.
The victim also told police he was in a verbal altercation with the suspect and was prepared to dial 911. According to the report, the man stood up, took out a knife and stabbed the victim.
The victim described the 29-year-old suspect, and officers were able to locate him nearby. Officers took the knife from the suspect’s pocket for safekeeping and conducted a pat-down search for other weapons.
The report does not state what the altercation was about, nor does it say whether the two individuals know each other.
The 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The report does not state whether the victim needed to seek treatment for his injuries.
Other reports
1800 block of Broadway Street — A 25-year-old U.S. Postal Service driver left the scene after crashing into a vehicle, according to a police report.
At about 4:39 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the area for a hit-and-run call. A caller told police that a post office vehicle hit their vehicle, and the driver fled from the scene.
Officers observed the victim’s red vehicle had a damaged bumper. The victim showed officers video footage of the incident.
Officers drove around the area and located the suspect near Ector and Panhandle streets. The 25-year-old man stated he had not been involved in the crash incident. He told officers he delivered mail in the area.
According to the report, officers noticed that the right side of the driver’s vehicle had red paint markings that may have come from the crash and further questioned the man. The 25-year-old man admitted crashing into the victim’s vehicle and leaving the scene.
The victim showed video footage to officers in which a loud noise was heard from the impact and showed the driver leaving the scene, according to the report.
According to the report, the 25-year-old man was issued a citation for leaving the scene of the accident with vehicle damage of less than $200. The victim wants to pursue charges.
1800 block of South Loop — A 19-year-old woman cried after getting arrested and charged with theft, according to a police report.
At about 2:37 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to Target for a theft call. According to the report, employees told police they observed the 19-year-old suspect walking through the self-checkout registers with items, then exiting the front doors passing all sales points and making no attempt to pay for the items.
Officers contacted the woman but didn't say much because she was crying. She stated that she took the items but continued to cry. The items taken in the attempted theft were valued at about $600. The woman was arrested and charged with theft.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 340 service and officer-initiated calls and made 19 arrests.