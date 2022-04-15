A Denton man was arrested Thursday after police discovered he had seven stolen vehicles in his backyard, according to a report from the Denton Police Department.
A caller told police he’d spotted his stolen vehicle in the backyard of a home in the 700 block of Mulkey Lane late Thursday morning. Officers obtained a search warrant and found the caller’s vehicle, along with six others, at the home owned by the 40-year-old suspect. Police also reported finding the benzodiazepine alprazolam, a generic for Xanax, on his person.
The report indicated the pills were not in a correctly labeled container and police believed they had not been prescribed to the suspect, police department spokesperson Allison Beckwith said.
The makes and models of the recovered vehicles were not included in the report.
Other reports
3000 block of Interstate 35 — A woman was arrested Thursday morning after allegedly biting an emergency room nurse at a Denton hospital, according to a report.
Hospital staff reported a patient being violent, grabbing several ER nurses and biting a third nurse on the hand. Officers observed and photographed redness on the hand of the nurse who was bitten. The nurse told police she wanted to press charges, and the 27-year-old suspect was taken into custody.
3400 block of Joyce Lane — A woman was arrested on a robbery charge after her ex-girlfriend told police the woman had assaulted her and taken her wallet during an argument Thursday afternoon.
Police responded to a call about the alleged assault at the Kingswood Apartments just before 1:30 p.m. The victim told police her ex scratched her arms, pulled at and ripped the collar of her shirt and pinned her against a bush when she tried to disengage from the argument. The woman allegedly broke the victim’s phone and took her wallet before leaving the area, according to the report.
Officers observed injuries consistent with the victim’s statement, and a witness confirmed seeing the other woman pull the victim’s collar and behave aggressively toward her. Police made contact with the suspect, who gave officers a conflicting story, according to the report.
Police found the victim’s wallet and ID on the suspect, and she was arrested and charged with robbery.
400 block of North Carroll Boulevard — An employee reported a fraudulent check had been cashed under his company’s name for $8,000, according to a report.
The bank reported to the company they had discovered a check supposedly made out by the company for $8,000 was fraudulent Thursday. The company confirmed the check was not written by them and did not list the correct address for the company. The employee told police he wanted to press charges.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 370 service and officer-initiated calls and made 9 arrests.