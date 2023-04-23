Video surveillance showed two men moving copper wire over a fence surrounding the old Denton High School campus while another waited in a vehicle nearby early Saturday, according to a police report.
The 23-year-old man in the vehicle was arrested on outstanding warrants, and police arrested the other two men — ages 24 and 19 — on suspicion of stealing copper material.
At about 1:11 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the former Denton High location in the 1000 block of Fulton Street. A caller, who was with a security company, told police there was a vehicle parked on Linden Drive and that two people had gotten out and were walking toward the property gate.
Officers arrived and saw the 23-year-old man waiting inside the vehicle. They spoke with him, and he said he didn’t know where he was or why he chose to park in the area. He then told officers he was with a friend and didn’t have a way to reach the friend.
Officers arrested him after finding out he had multiple warrants for his arrest.
Police then waited to see whether the two other people would return to the parked vehicle.
A short time later, officers received a call from the same security company employee saying she saw the two people stealing copper wire and jumping over the fence.
Officers were able to locate the two suspects and detain them.
The 24-year-old man denied stealing the items and said he was walking in the area after he had met up with a friend.
Officers then walked to the corner of the campus construction site, where they located 12 spools of copper wire that had been tossed over the fence and a trolley.
The caller from the security company said she saw the suspects on video using the trolley to move the spools of copper wire to the fence and throwing the wires over the fence.
The report says the spools each contained about 2,500 feet of copper wire, for a total value of about $9,600.
The 24-year-old and 19-year-old were charged with theft of copper material.
Other reports
300 block of West Eagle Drive — A 38-year-old man was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance after an off-duty officer said the man had stolen a vehicle.
At about 8:55 a.m. Saturday, an off-duty officer contacted on-duty officers regarding a possible stolen vehicle due to previous encounters with the suspect.
Officers contacted the suspect at a gas station and detained him due to his active warrants from the Denton Police Department and the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
When officers walked him to the vehicle, he said he had narcotics in his pocket, according to the report.
Officers found a clear glass pipe with white residue inside and multiple baggies with the residue of a white crystalline substance.
The report says officers believed one of the baggies contained meth, and another baggie contained a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine.
They substances tested positive for cocaine and methamphetamine.
The man was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance for the meth and cocaine.
The report does not mention whether the vehicle he drove was stolen.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 385 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.
