Blotter
DRC

Video surveillance showed two men moving copper wire over a fence surrounding the old Denton High School campus while another waited in a vehicle nearby early Saturday, according to a police report.

The 23-year-old man in the vehicle was arrested on outstanding warrants, and police arrested the other two men — ages 24 and 19 — on suspicion of stealing copper material.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

0
0
0
0
0