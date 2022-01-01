A 17-year-old boy was arrested Friday evening after he allegedly stole a pistol from the Rayzor Ranch Academy Sports + Outdoors and locked himself in the Cowboy Chicken restroom for over an hour, according to a police report.
An Academy employee initially called police at about 5:09 p.m. to report someone had just stolen a pistol from the store. The employee ran after the boy, the report states, losing him but seeing the way he went. An officer searching for him on foot was flagged down by Cowboy Chicken employees, who said the boy was in the men’s restroom.
Officers cleared the restaurant and started negotiating with the boy, who had allegedly locked himself inside. They determined he didn’t have any weapons on him and they unlocked the door “once they determined it was safe to do so,” the report states. The alleged stolen pistol was recovered from the tank of the toilet.
Police started negotiations at about 5:15 p.m. and the boy was in custody at 7:06 p.m. He was arrested on a charge of theft of firearm.
Other reports
100 block of East McKinney Street — A 26-year-old man was arrested on three charges Friday afternoon after he allegedly got in an argument with his boyfriend and admitted to drinking “egregiously,” according to a police report.
Police arrived at the block at about 1:22 p.m. after the man spit in a woman’s face, prompting her to ask someone else to call 911. Officers spoke to him, with the report noting they knew “from prior experience” that he and his boyfriend “argue and fight” when intoxicated. The man told them he’d been drinking “egregiously” and they were unable to perform sobriety tests, the report states.
Officers arrested the man on a charge of public intoxication. He allegedly refused multiple times to get in the police car, pushing against them with his body, and when placed in a restraint device, he locked his legs to stop them from putting him inside. At 3:40 p.m., officers were called to the city jail after he allegedly punched another officer who was directing him to his cell.
In total, police charged the man with one count of alcohol public intoxication, one county of assault of public servant and one count of resisting arrest, search or transport.
100 block of East McKinney Street — A 41-year-old man was arrested Friday afternoon after he allegedly fell asleep in the middle of the sidewalk near a bottle of vodka, according to a police report.
Officers woke the man up and he was swaying as he stood up, the report states. He allegedly began verbally assaulting a bystander, refused to give his name and started walking away. Soon after, he allegedly charged at an officer and was detained by police. The report states he then continued to resist being placed in the squad car.
The man was arrested on a charge of public intoxication and a charge of resisting arrest, search or transport.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 399 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.