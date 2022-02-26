A 17-year-old boy was arrested Friday afternoon after he allegedly fired a gun toward a woman and her boyfriend while helping another woman kick them out of their apartment, telling officers he thought it was unloaded, according to a police report.
Officers arrived at the apartment at about 12:44 p.m., after the woman reported she was shot at near her apartment. She told officers she lives at the apartment with her boyfriend, and that they were inside when their roommate came home along with multiple people and told them to get out.
They left and as they were waiting for a ride, the woman said, she looked up toward the balcony and saw a gun pointed at them. Then, they heard a single gunshot and ran. Officers spoke to the roommate, who allegedly admitted to bringing friends to help her “kick out” the woman and her boyfriend.
Police also spoke to the boy, who allegedly told them he decided to “dry fire” a gun that was in the apartment, and that he didn’t know it was loaded when he pulled the trigger in the air toward the pair’s direction. Because there were two victims, the report states, the man was arrested on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Other reports
1800 block of Mercedes Road — Two men, aged 21 and 18, were arrested on robbery warrants Friday afternoon from an incident last year in which a man was shot in an attempted robbery, according to a police report.
In June of 2021, officers responded to a vehicle crash in which a man was shot in an attempted robbery, then drove off and eventually crashed on Avenue A. Earlier this month, officers obtained arrest warrants for the two men following an investigation, and they were arrested without incident Friday. They were each arrested on a charge of aggravated robbery.
6400 block of South Interstate 35 — A 34-year-old man was arrested Friday night after his brother-in-law reported he was intoxicated and that he had to punch him to get him away from someone, according to a police report.
Officers arrived at about 8:41 p.m. and found the two men, observing the allegedly intoxicated man had red eyes and smelled strongly of alcohol. Another family member arrived on scene, the report states, and he began pushing his family members. At that point, he was detained and refused to sit on a curb, so officers tried to place him in the back of a patrol vehicle.
As officers were taking him to the vehicle, the man allegedly cursed at an officer and spit in his face twice. He was arrested on a charge of alcohol public intoxication and harassment of public servant.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 334 service and officer-initiated calls and made 18 arrests.