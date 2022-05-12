A 15-year-old girl driving a pickup truck Wednesday struck a toddler and fled from the scene before later returning, according to a police report.
At about 7:26 p.m., police responded to multiple callers who said a pickup truck ran over a toddler in the 2000 block of Stockbridge Road and the driver left the scene.
When police arrived, the four-year-old victim’s father was taking him to the hospital, but medics met up with him and transported them, according to the report.
Back at the scene, the victim’s mother said she walked outside and her son followed her. She told police when the truck struck the child, the juvenile briefly stopped, but fled when the victim’s mother confronted her.
Multiple witnesses described the vehicle and provided the license plate, according to the report. But while police were still on the scene, the 15-year-old girl — with her mother driving — returned in the vehicle, the report states.
The girl was driving with all juvenile passengers at the time of the crash, police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said. After she fled from the scene, she went home and told her mother, who drove her back to the scene, according to the report.
When the driver and her mother returned, a fight broke out, the report states. It’s not clear from the report who all was involved in the fight, Cunningham said. But police were eventually able to remove the juvenile driver from the crowd.
Police transported the girl to the Denton County Juvenile Detention Center and she was charged with failure to stop and render aid serious bodily injury.
The crash is still under investigation. The toddler was later released from the hospital, according to the report.
Other reports
200 block of East Hickory Street — A 46-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly threw a box at a woman and stabbed her boyfriend multiple times.
At about 8:56 p.m., police responded to a call about a stabbing. A woman flagged down police. Next to her, they saw a man lying on the ground, holding his hand which was bleeding heavily from a laceration, according to a police report.
The victim told police a man threw a pizza box at his girlfriend. He said when he told the man not to throw a box at her, the man began punching him and then stabbing him.
Medics tended to the man and transported him to a hospital for treatment. He hadn’t realized he was not only stabbed in the hand, but in other areas as well, according to the report. He had lacerations on his left index and middle fingers and he was stabbed in the right hand, right forearm, upper left bicep, left side of his back and near his right armpit, according to the report.
He and his girlfriend gave police a description of the man and the direction he took off in. Police found the man matching the description behind an air conditioning unit in the 100 block of East Hickory Street.
He had blood on his shirt, according to the report. He said he had stabbed the victim and threw the knife nearby, but that he acted entirely in self-defense. Police found the folding knife nearby, the report states.
The man did not have injuries consistent with being in a physical altercation, according to the report. Police arrested the man and he was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
500 block of West Oak Street — A 37-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after he threatened his roommate, whom he was once in a relationship with, over rent money, according to a police report.
At about 6:45 p.m., police responded to a caller who said he feared for his life because his roommate was threatening him with a butcher knife. The caller said he was outside while his roommate was inside, screaming he was going to kill him.
The two, who had previously been in a relationship but were then just roommates, were arguing about rent, according to the report.
When police arrived at the scene, they heard two men yelling at each other. Police spoke to the caller who said he wanted the roommate to move out and had offered to give him his rent money back if he left that day. The roommate then brandished a butcher knife and threatened to kill him, the caller said.
Police spoke to the roommate who said he was trying to move out and pack up his things. He said the caller told him it was okay to stay until the morning, but then the caller blew up at him. The roommate said he just wanted his money back.
Police arrested the roommate and charged him with the terroristic threat of family/household. The caller gave police the rent money to return to the roommate, according to the report.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 381 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.