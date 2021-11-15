A $125,000 Freightliner semitruck stolen from Denton was involved in a Fort Worth crash early Sunday, Denton authorities said.
Surveillance footage at 84 Lumber in the 3100 block of Jim Christal Road caught one person getting into the semi and driving it through a gate at the property, according to a police report. The Denton Police Department was dispatched around 11:22 a.m. for a burglary of a building report.
A 911 caller discovered the truck and other costly items stolen from the business Sunday morning and estimated the burglary happened between 2:20 and 3:20 a.m.
A 2020 Freightliner and a $65,000 forklift that was attached to it were stolen from the property, along with cargo worth $13,690.
Police checked surveillance footage from the property and saw one person entering the secured area, getting into the truck and then driving off. The report says they drove through the gate and damaged bundles of material. The damage to the material and to the gate totaled about $6,000.
Denton police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said the Fort Worth Police Department impounded that truck after it was involved in a crash around 4 a.m. The occupants fled the scene. The theft is still under investigation.
Other reports
1700 block of Teasley Lane — A 29-year-old man accused of criminal trespass Sunday wanted to return a phone to Boost Mobile, but staff told him he couldn’t because the phone wasn’t defective, according to a police report.
A caller first told 911 dispatchers that a man at the store was refusing to leave, then they called again to say he wasn’t allowing people in or out of the store.
The report says the man went in to return a phone he bought Saturday, saying it wasn’t working. Staffers told police they didn’t let him return it because the phone wasn’t defective. They described the man as becoming aggressive and then not allowing anyone in or out of the store until his problem was resolved, according to the report.
He allegedly told people attempting to go in that the store was closed. The report says he admitted this to police and said he was just joking around. Staff wanted him trespassed from the store, so he was arrested on a count of criminal trespass.
2700 block of West University Drive — Two people accused of shoplifting from Walmart began backtracking and offering to pay for the items once police stopped them, according to a Sunday police report.
Loss prevention staff at Walmart reported the theft and pointed out the duo to police once they arrived around 11:30 a.m. The report says a 30-year-old woman allegedly began crying and offering to pay for the items, saying it was her birthday and that she didn’t want to go to jail.
The 22-year-old man with her also offered to pay for the merchandise. Loss prevention staff told police the two skip-scanned some items and didn’t attempt to pay for other items, stealing a total of $113.20 in products.
They were arrested and charged with theft of property between $100 and $750.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 279 service and officer-initiated calls and made 13 arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, 27 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.