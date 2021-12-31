A construction company employee reported Thursday morning that over $3,000 worth of batteries and fuel was stolen from four vehicles, according to police reports.
The employee told officers that the vehicles — two excavators, one bulldozer and one track loader — were left unattended in the 1400 block of Mockingbird Lane for about two weeks. He arrived Thursday morning to find 10 heavy duty batteries and about 420 gallons of diesel fuel had been stolen between them.
The batteries cost about $2,500 and the fuel was valued at $1,159, the report states. In addition, cables were cut in the process of taking the batteries, causing about $600 in damage that would need to be repaired. Denton police made three separate reports for the incidents, and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
1900 block of North Carroll Boulevard — A 25-year-old man was arrested Thursday morning after he allegedly yelled at a convenience store employee, yelled at responding officers and removed all of his clothes except his undergarments, according to a police report.
At about 10:27 a.m., an employee at the store called police to report the man came in and verbally abused him. He wanted him trespassed from the store but he had already left, the report states. Officers found him in the 800 block of West University Drive, standing next to a bicycle near two large beer cans.
The man was yelling obscenities at officers, the report states, and proceeded to empty his pockets and take off all his clothes except his undergarments. He also allegedly tried to walk away from the officers several times, additionally refusing a sobriety test, though he admitted the beer cans were his. He was arrested on a charge of alcohol public intoxication.
600 block of Hidden Meadows Trail — A 35-year-old man was arrested Thursday night after he allegedly made his way to the back porch of a residence, yelling and cursing at the owner, according to a police report.
Officers arrived at about 11:41 p.m. and could hear the man yelling. They noted a gate was open and saw the man standing at the back door, moving erratically. They detained the man and took him away from the property, observing his eyes were red and watery. When they asked him if he had taken anything, he allegedly responded “coke,” but said he was not talking about cocaine.
While the man didn’t specify he had taken cocaine, he allegedly admitted to being high. He was arrested on a charge of non-alcohol public intoxication.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 338 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.