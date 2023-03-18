The Denton Police Department arrested 10 people on suspicion of driving while intoxicated on St. Patrick's Day and the morning after, according to a police report.
Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said officers would be dispatched Saturday night to watch out for intoxicated drivers.
300 block of East Oak Street – A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to a police report. About 8:36 p.m. Friday, officers saw a vehicle failing to yield to another vehicle at the block of North Austin and East Oak Street, the reports states.
The officer was on foot and used a flashlight to stop the truck at the 300 block of East Oak Street. The 45-year-old driver was identified, and officers observed he had red and watery eyes. The man admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages but refused to provide any further details, according to the report. Officers said the man’s speech was slow and slurred. They asked him to exit the vehicle, and he reportedly was swaying as he walked.
The man was arrested after officers conducted a field sobriety test and obtained a search warrant for a blood draw.
800 block of South Locust Street – A 28-year-old man was jailed on suspicion of DWI after refusing to tell police how many drinks he had consumed, according to a report.
At about 12:02 a.m. Friday, officers were on patrol in the 700 block of South Elm Street when they saw a vehicle turn eastbound on West Eagle Drive and drive in the opposite lanes of traffic, the report states. Officers conducted a traffic stop at the 800 block of South Locust Street, and made contact with the vehicle's driver. The driver denied he'd been driving on the wrong side of the road and argued with officers. Officers could smell the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath and observed watery and bloodshot eyes, according to the report. Officers said the man chewed bubblegum to hide the smell of the alcohol breath.
The man allegedly refused to answer how many drinks he had consumed. Officers also asked if he had taken any prescription medication, illegal narcotics, or cannabis and marijuana, and he reportedly responded no to all. Officers asked where he was coming from, and he said he didn't want to answer the officer's questions, the report states.
The man reportedly refused to conduct a standardized field sobriety test and refused for blood drawn by stating he wanted to talk to a lawyer. A blood search warrant was executed, and the man was arrested.
Other reports
1700 block of South Loop 288 – A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of stealing a vehicle, according to a police report.
At about 1:55 a.m. Friday, officers were on patrol at the Race Trac located in the area and saw a vehicle parked horizontally across vertical parking spaces.
Offices ran the vehicle's license plate since they found the parking odd, and they received notice that a vehicle was stolen two days ago. The vehicle was on and running, and the brake lights were on, indicating that the operator had their foot on the brake. Officers then saw the reverse light turn on for a second, indicating that the gearshift was now placed into the park.
A man emerged from the driver's side and police determined he was the only one inside the vehicle. Officers told the man to sit inside the vehicle, and it took multiple commands from officers before he finally went inside, according to the report.
The man said he didn't know why the vehicle would be reported stolen and claimed he had bought the vehicle about two days prior, according to the report. Officers learned that the vehicle had been stolen from a victim two days prior at an apartment complex parking lot.
The man was arrested on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicl, a felony punishable by as much as two years in state jail and a $10,000 fine. Officers notified the vehicle's owner it had been located and returned.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 422 service and officer-initiated calls and made 16 arrests.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.