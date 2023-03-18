Blotter
DRC

The Denton Police Department arrested 10 people on suspicion of driving while intoxicated on St. Patrick's Day and the morning after, according to a police report.

Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said officers would be dispatched Saturday night to watch out for intoxicated drivers.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

