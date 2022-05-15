A man told Denton police that his black Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from the Cinemark parking lot in the 2800 block of Wind River Lane.
At around 7 p.m. Saturday, officers arrived at the scene, where the victim told officers he had parked his truck outside the movie theater earlier in the evening and it was no longer in the parking lot, according to a police report.
Officers searched that area and didn't locate the truck, according to the report. The stolen vehicle has the OnStar assistance program, but officers were not able to locate the vehicle.
The value of the truck is around $53,000. The incident is still under investigation.
Other reports
1500 block of Interstate 35W — A 49-year-old man was arrested on drug charges after he gave consent to a police search. Before the search, officers had offered the man the option of waiting in a police car for his ride to arrive. Officers then found the man had controlled substances, according to the report.
At around 1:58 a.m. Saturday, officers arrived at the scene where a caller told police a man was blocking the road.
Officers approached the driver, who told officers he had called someone to pick him up. Officers asked the driver if he wanted to wait for his ride in the back of the police vehicle, according to a report.
He gave police consent to search him, which police said is protocol for anyone who sits in a police vehicle. Police reported finding ecstasy pills on him.
After he was arrested, officers searched the man’s vehicle and reported smelling marijuana. Officers located a sizable amount of marijuana inside, according to the report.
The man was arrested on four counts of possession of a controlled substance.
100 block of Cardinal Drive — A 53-year-old man was arrested for allegedly giving officers a false name and resisting arrest, according to a police report.
At about 8:30 a.m. Saturday, officers arrived at the scene, where a caller said he witnessed a man arguing with a person through a surveillance video, according to the report.
Officers arrived at the back of the property and found a man lying down by a dumpster.
The man told officers he had been involved in the disturbance with another person and said they were just arguing with no physical hits.
Officers asked the man for his name, and he gave officers a different name. When officers asked him why he gave a false name, the man said he didn’t want any trouble, according to the report. The officer detained the man, who began to resist arrest, according to police.
The man was placed in the back of the police vehicle, and he began hitting his head on parts of the vehicle, causing minor injuries, according to the report. Medics arrived and him transported to a local hospital where he was treated and then released.
The man was then booked and charged with giving officers a false name and resisting arrest.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 278 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.