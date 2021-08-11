A Buc-ee’s employee told police he saw someone put a cellphone underneath the door of the bathroom stall he was in early Tuesday, according to a police report.
Around 4:34 a.m., the Denton Police Department was dispatched to the travel center at 2800 S. Interstate 35E after a 911 caller said they wanted to speak to police.
The staffer reported that between 3:30 and 3:45 a.m., he went to use the restroom and someone put a phone underneath the stall door with the camera facing toward him. The report says he yelled at the peeping Tom, who then ran away.
The incident is under investigation.
Other reports
2600 block of Scripture Street — A 35-year-old woman accused of drunken driving Tuesday morning pulled into a hospital parking lot and called 911 to report she was in a crash, according to a police report.
She told police around 5:19 a.m. that she pulled into the parking lot at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton after the crash because her car wouldn’t go any farther. The report says her car had “severe front end damage” and other officers found the missing bumper, with a license plate matching her car, at another location following a hit-and-run call where someone hit a dumpster and a parked car.
Officers could smell alcohol on her breath and she allegedly admitted to having a drink and a shot around midnight. Police determined she was intoxicated after some standard field sobriety tests and they arrested her.
She reported she had a handgun in her bag, and police found that as well as two blue pills and six orange pills. The report didn’t say what officers believed the pills were. She was charged with driving while intoxicated, duty on striking an unattended vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 2, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
3900 block of South Interstate 35E — Following an inventory of a dealership's cars last week, a sales representative reported a gray 2020 Chevrolet Traverse as stolen Tuesday, according to a police report.
The report says a sales representative at James Wood Autopark was showing vehicles on July 31 and may have left a key inside the $34,000 Traverse. On Aug. 3, they discovered the SUV was missing after doing an inventory of the lot.
A representative told police they didn’t have any records showing they sold the Traverse or transferred it to another dealership. The report says a sales representative tried to file a report online on Aug. 3, but the report was rejected “for an unknown reason,” so they filed it again on Tuesday.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 380 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, 37 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.