A pedestrian was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle late Thursday near Texas Woman’s University. No details about the deceased or description of the striking vehicle were immediately available. Officers were dispatched to U.S. Highway 380, aka University Drive, and North Bell Avenue about 9 p.m. Thursday, They closed westbound 380 east of Bell Avenue and reopened the lanes about 1:30 a.m. Friday.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at a hospital. Spokesperson Amy Cunningham said the involved vehicle had not been found and the matter was under investigation.
Other reports
1200 block of North Austin Street – A caller told police his garage door was open, and multiple tools were stolen, according to a police report. Police were dispatched to the location, a home, about 8:46 a.m. Thursday, where a complainant report he noticed his garage door was partially open and the lock was missing. He reported a pole saw valued at $500 and a folding ladder valued at $250 were missing. The matter is under investigation. 3000 block of West University Drive – A man returned to the parking lot where his vehicle was parked but couldn’t locate it, according to a police report. At about 11 a.m. Thursday, the man had parked his vehicle in the block and had gone inside a restaurant. When he returned at about 1 p.m., the vehicle was missing. Officers checked towed logs and were unable to locate the vehicle. The matter is under investigation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 207 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.
Staff Writer
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.
