Blotter
DRC

A pedestrian was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle late Thursday near Texas Woman’s University. No details about the deceased or description of the striking vehicle were immediately available. Officers were dispatched to U.S. Highway 380, aka University Drive, and North Bell Avenue about 9 p.m. Thursday, They closed westbound 380 east of Bell Avenue and reopened the lanes about 1:30 a.m. Friday.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at a hospital. Spokesperson Amy Cunningham said the involved vehicle had not been found and the matter was under investigation.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

