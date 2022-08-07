A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged with alcohol public intoxication for falling asleep inside an Uber driver's vehicle, according to a police report.
At about 12:23 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to an unconscious person call in the 2200 block of Palmer Drive. An Uber driver told police he picked up the 27-year-old man from a restaurant, and the man passed out in the back seat of his vehicle.
Officers saw the man slumped over to the side and shined a light on the man’s face. Officers patted him and again attempted to shine the man’s face to try and wake him up, but he still didn't.
Officers called medics, and they attempted to wake him up. After a few more attempts, the man finally opened his eyes.
Officers asked the man if he knew where he was, and he shook his head no. He stated that he wanted to return to the Uber vehicle and had difficulty standing and fell backward into the street. He refused to answer any questions or provide identification because he'd been arrested before.
Officers asked where he lived, claiming he lived on the block they were in. Officers knocked on the resident's door where the man claimed to live, and the resident told officers he had never seen the man before, according to the report.
Officers asked him again where he lived, and he said he lived quite far away.
The man was placed under arrest and charged with alcohol public intoxication.
Other reports
2800 block of South Mayhill Road — A 29-year-old man caused traffic to back up while he ran across Interstate 35E, according to a police report.
At about 7:29 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a disturbance call at a mental health facility. A staff member told officers a man broke the front door of the building, ran out of the building and was aggressive toward the staff.
According to the report, officers approached the man, and he told officers he would fight them and poke their eyes.
The man began running from officers and ran across the northbound and southbound lanes of I-35E, the report states. He generated numerous phone calls regarding welfare concerns, police said.
Officers walked across the highway with police vehicle lights and sirens to avoid being hit by vehicles.
Police blocked traffic on both sides of the highway for the safety of the man, officers and others on the road.
The man stopped running, and officers were able to detain him. The man was arrested and charged with obstruction of highway, according to the report.
According to the report, the mental health facility did not want to pursue criminal charges for the damage to the front door.
Dallas Driveway and Teasley Lane — A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, according to a police report.
At about 2:59 a.m. Saturday, officers were in the area when they saw a vehicle failing to yield.
According to the report, officers ran the license plate, which revealed that the vehicle had no insurance. Officers also observed the vehicle had a defective taillight.
Officers approached the driver, and they reported there was a strong smell of burnt marijuana in the vehicle, according to the report.
The man said he smoked all the marijuana before he went to Fry Street, and he admitted he had a few shots, the report states. Officers conducted a probable cause search and located a bottle of Bacardi on the floorboard, according to the report.
The man was arrested and charged with DUI.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 349 service and officer-initiated calls and made 14 arrests.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.