Blotter
DRC

A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged with alcohol public intoxication for falling asleep inside an Uber driver's vehicle, according to a police report.

At about 12:23 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to an unconscious person call in the 2200 block of Palmer Drive. An Uber driver told police he picked up the 27-year-old man from a restaurant, and the man passed out in the back seat of his vehicle.

