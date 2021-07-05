A man and woman were arrested on the Fourth of July after allegedly engaging in oral sex in a car parked at an apartment complex, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department received a call around 8:39 p.m. Sunday about a man and woman being intimate in the parking lot of UC Denton apartments on Bonnie Brae Street. Police saw the vehicle parked and observed the woman standing outside the vehicle and leaning through the open passenger door and engaging in a sexual act, according to the report.
The woman, 21, told officers she had just been talking to the 22-year-old man, but he later admitted the two had been having oral sex. Neither lived at the apartments but were there for a gathering happening nearby. The report did not say whether the two arrived together or were in a relationship.
The man and woman were both charged with public lewdness and and were booked in the Denton City Jail without incident.
Other reports
700 block of Fort Worth Drive — A 58-year-old man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a witness said the man pulled a knife on his girlfriend.
Officers were dispatched to an assault call around 6:39 a.m. Sunday at the Studio 6 motel, according to a police report. A 45-year-old woman told police her boyfriend had hit her numerous times with a closed hand while they were arguing and held a knife to her neck threatening to kill her. Police observed welts and bruises on the woman’s face, the report said.
A 68-year-old man said he witnessed the altercation and corroborated the woman’s account. The man said he was asleep in the hotel room and woke to find the couple arguing. He said the woman’s boyfriend grabbed a folding knife and told the man that if he interfered, he would kill him, the report said.
The suspect told police his girlfriend had become aggressive during their argument and attacked him. He denied hitting her and said the injuries she had were from her falling and him trying to help her up, according to the report.
The man was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
800 block of Interstate 35E — A man was arrested after officers said he led them on a chase for over a mile and resisted arrest, according to a police report.
An officer was working traffic enforcement on northbound I-35E and witnessed a black pickup speeding around 9:03 p.m. Sunday. Radar showed the truck was traveling 95 mph in a 65-mph zone, according to the report.
When pulling out to initiate a traffic stop, the officer saw the vehicle move into the exit lane for Fort Worth Drive. Although the officer had lights and sirens on, the vehicle continued to travel northbound on the service road and took a U-turn to go back southbound on I-35E. The driver passed several places where the vehicle could have safely pulled over, according to the report.
The truck pulled into the Westwind Apartments complex on Sam Bass Boulevard and backed into a parking spot. The driver refused to get out of the vehicle when police asked him to, and officers had to grab his arms to pull him out. Once in handcuffs, the man tried to kick police, the report said.
Officers reported smelling alcohol on the man’s breath and obtained a warrant to test his blood. He was transported to the city jail after the blood draw. The female passenger who was also in the vehicle was let go.
5200 block of Par Drive — Two people said the tires on their vehicles were slashed at the Timberlinks at Denton apartments over the weekend, causing at least $800 in damage.
Police were dispatched to a call about criminal mischief around 7:33 a.m. Sunday. One vehicle owner told officers all four tires on his vehicle were slashed, and another person said two tires on her car had been slashed. The damage happened sometime between 9:30 p.m. Saturday and the time the man called the police on Sunday morning, he told officers.
The report did not say if the vehicle owners told police about any potential suspects. The incident is under investigation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 570 service and officer-initiated calls and made 15 arrests.