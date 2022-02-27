Two 28-year-olds in a vehicle were arrested on six combined charges Saturday morning, including for intoxication, after a woman allegedly hit a building while pulling out of a parking lot and a man allegedly threatened to stab an officer, according to a police report.
Officers were patrolling the 100 block of Avenue A at about 2:17 a.m. when they saw a vehicle pull out of a parking lot behind the bars, striking a building and driving over a curb before it turned onto the road. Multiple on-foot officers tried to get the driver to stop, the report states, but the vehicle went down West Hickory Street before officers caught up in a patrol vehicle and pulled it over.
Officers reported that the driver smelled of alcohol and had glassy eyes. She allegedly told them she realized she hit the building and noticed they tried to stop her, but that she didn’t stop because they were “getting on her nerves.” She also admitted to having two alcoholic drinks, the report states, and she was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated and evading arrest or detention.
While officers were speaking to the woman, the vehicle’s sole passenger was making “loud interruptions,” according to the report. Officers noted he also smelled of alcohol and had glassy eyes, and that he became upset when they arrested the woman.
He allegedly got out of the vehicle and said he would stab an officer, telling them to “get the f--k out of here.” When they asked if he was threatening them, he allegedly responded that it was a promise.
The report states the situation with the man was de-escalated while he got on the phone to arrange for a ride home, but that he returned to the vehicle when the woman asked officers to get some of her belongings from inside. He allegedly shut the center console on an officer’s hand and, at that point, was placed in handcuffs. They found a handgun on the man after searching him, according to the report.
The man was arrested on charges of alcohol public intoxication, interference with public duties, obstruction or retaliation and unlawful carrying of weapon. The report does not not specify his relationship with the woman.
Other reports
1500 block of East Windsor Drive — A 25-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly crashed a pickup into a house while intoxicated, according to a police report.
At about 2:45 a.m., a man reported someone had crashed into his house, but that everyone involved was fine. Denton police responded along with the Denton Fire Department, and noted a pickup was about halfway into the residence. They determined the truck struck a parked vehicle before swerving onto the house’s front lawn, where it hit a tree and then went through the front of the house.
Officers spoke with the driver, who said he must have fallen asleep. They noted in the report that he smelled of alcohol, had watery eyes and admitted to drinking up to four beers between one and two hours prior. He was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
800 block of West Sycamore Street — A woman called police Saturday night to report her spouse entered her home despite being criminally trespassed and threw a table at her, according to a police report.
At about 8:41 p.m., the woman told officers her spouse was in the home when she arrived. He is criminally trespassed from the residence, she said, and he got upset, allegedly grabbing her and throwing a small end table at her. She then called 911 and he left in an unknown direction.
The woman said she felt pain from the table striking her foot, the report states. An investigation is ongoing for assault causing bodily injury to family member, unlawful restraint and violating bond or protective order.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 292 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.