Blotter
DRC

A 45-year-old man was arrested for allegedly being inside another person’s vehicle and attempting to steal items, according to a police report.

At about 11:10 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of West Hickory Street regarding a suspicious person call.

