A 45-year-old man was arrested for allegedly being inside another person’s vehicle and attempting to steal items, according to a police report.
At about 11:10 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of West Hickory Street regarding a suspicious person call.
The caller told police that a 45-year-old man was inside his truck, and a security guard detained him.
The owner of the vehicle told police that he and another person noticed the lights going on and off. They both got the alleged man out of the vehicle and waited for officers to arrive.
The truck owner said he was missing an Apple Watch and the trailer title that was left inside the truck. He told police that he had located a plastic bag that did not belong to him and allegedly had the suspect’s name on the bag.
Officers searched the plastic bag and located the victims’ missing items.
Inside the truck, the glove compartment had been broken off and was sitting on the truck’s floorboard, along with scattered paperwork.
The man was arrested and charged with suspicion of burglary of vehicle.
Other reports
3300 block of Hudsonwood Drive — Officers were dispatched twice to an apartment complex where a 30-year-old man was accused of causing a disturbance and was arrested for suspicion of alcohol public intoxication, according to a police report.
At about 11:20 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the area regarding a medical emergency. Officers were requested as there were bottles of alcohol around a 30-year-old man. Officers initially were told to disregard the incident.
However, at about 11:59 a.m., officers were dispatched back to the location as the property manager of the apartment complex said that she was getting complaints from residents about the man yelling, cursing and pacing back and forth.
The manager said she wanted him criminally trespassed if the man did not reside at the property.
Officers spoke with the man, and he identified himself with a different name. Officers could smell a strong odor of alcohol from the man.
According to the report, a woman approached officers and said the man was allegedly verbally threatening her outside her residence.
The man refused to do a standardized field sobriety test. Officers determined that he was a danger to himself or others due to a strong odor of alcohol, calls for service related to him in a short period of time, and causing a disturbance at the complex where he didn’t reside.
The man was arrested and charged with suspicion of alcohol public intoxication.
At the jail, staff and other officers had to escort him in as he refused to exit the police vehicle. Officers learned that the man had three warrants out of the Mesquite Police Department.
3200 block of Airport Road — A caller told police his truck worth $42,000 had been stolen, according to a police report.
At about 1:44 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the site in reference to vehicle theft. The caller said that her boyfriend's truck was stolen.
Upon arrival, they spoke with the man, who said he had parked his truck in his work area. When he got off work at about 1 a.m., he noticed his truck was missing.
The man told officers he had just purchased the vehicle last month for about $42,000. He told officers there was also a firearm inside the vehicle.
The man showed officers where the truck was parked, and officers found several broken pieces from the vehicle, including a door handle.
The man said he would like to press charges for theft. The theft is under investigation, and police will follow up to see if they can obtain video footage of the incident.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 447 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.