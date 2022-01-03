Three women were stopped but weren’t arrested Sunday after stealing more than $600 in merchandise from Walmart on Loop 288, according to a police report.
Around 6:38 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department was dispatched to a shoplifting call. Employees said multiple women were stealing from the store and their actions were caught on camera.
The report says the total of the dozens of items was $669.13 before taxes. Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said thongs and lace panties, boys’ socks, lollipops, a velvet tie, Hawaiian Punch, a burrito, Dawn soap, a cookie set and Mentos were among the merchandise taken.
She said police stopped the women and they would issue warrants for their arrests at a later date.
Other reports
2000 block of Paisley Street — Officers separated a couple and took police reports from both after first responding to a criminal trespass call around 2 a.m.
A woman first called 911 to report her boyfriend was outside her home and was refusing to leave. Officers spoke with him and he reported his girlfriend took his phone and wouldn’t give it back.
The report says she denied having the phone. He told officers he wanted to press charges for the theft. An investigation is ongoing.
2000 block of Berry Down Lane — A woman returned home Sunday to find her apartment door slightly open and some of her things gone, according to a police report.
She told officers she locked her door before she left, but police didn’t find any signs of forced entry such as damage to the door. The report says her iPad, food stamps and prescription medication were gone. There wasn’t an estimated price for the iPad or names of medications listed in the report.
An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 259 service and officer-initiated calls and made three arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, 12 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.
ZAIRA PEREZ can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @zairalperez.