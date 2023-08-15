Five people have been displaced and one taken to the hospital in critical condition after a fire broke out at an apartment building in the 300 block of Coronado Drive on Monday evening, according to a Denton police report.
The cause of the fire was accidental, a Denton Fire Department spokesperson confirmed, but no other information was available Tuesday afternoon.
Other reports
300 block of West University Drive — A chain saw and full can of gasoline were stolen from a landscaping trailer Monday afternoon.
The caller said the trailer was parked at Jack in the Box on West University Drive during the theft. A witness saw the incident and took a photo of the theft in progress, according to the police report. The case is under investigation.
600 block of East Hickory Street — A 72-year-old woman told police she was the victim of an online scam for money Monday morning.
The caller told police she received a message on social media from someone claiming she had won a giveaway and asking her to send money. The woman sent $300 before realizing she had fallen victim to a scam, and she reported the incident to the social media platform, the police and her banks.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 463 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.