Blotter

Five people have been displaced and one taken to the hospital in critical condition after a fire broke out at an apartment building in the 300 block of Coronado Drive on Monday evening, according to a Denton police report.

The cause of the fire was accidental, a Denton Fire Department spokesperson confirmed, but no other information was available Tuesday afternoon.

AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and agaudet@dentonrc.com.

